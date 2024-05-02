Paul Hughes explains decision to sign with PFL over the UFC: “I deserve to get compensated”

By Harry Kettle - May 2, 2024

Cage Warriors champion Paul Hughes has explained why he decided to sign for PFL ahead of UFC.

Paul Hughes

For those of you who don’t know, Paul Hughes is a fascinating lightweight prospect. From his fight style to his impressive 11-1 pro record, there was always going to be a lot of intrigue when it comes to where he was going to sign next. In the end, though, instead of joining the likes of fellow countrymen Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry in the UFC, he opted for PFL.

RELATED: Paul Hughes reveals UFC didn’t make “meaningful offer” before PFL signing

He’s set to make his debut in the Bellator Champion Series against Bobby King next month. Ahead of that contest, Hughes opened up on his decision in a recent interview.

Hughes on picking PFL over UFC

“I, of course, had an offer from the UFC,” Hughes said. “I’m trail blazing my own path here, and I am on my own journey, and I am forging a new journey for myself. But also for younger fighters coming up through this game that have star potential, you don’t have to always just go this pathway of what you’re being told to do. You’re most likely not getting compensated for it at the beginning of your career. Why should you have to fight a few years before you start making money when you bring the value to the table where you should be getting paid your worth?

“I understand if you’re a younger fighter coming up and you have six, seven, eight fights and you don’t really have a name for yourself, you haven’t won word titles outside of the organization, then go down that pathway potentially. But not many fighters come out the other side of this game with money in the bank, and the value I bring to this game and my fights and this sport and the atmosphere and the feeling that I bring, I deserve to get compensated for that. I believe I bring something different to the table.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you excited to see Paul Hughes debut? Do you agree with his reasoning? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cage Warriors Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria calls out Joe Rogan: "UFC never offered me this fight"

Zain Bando - May 1, 2024
Steve Erceg
UFC

Steve Erceg expects "bottles to be thrown" at him after he upsets Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024

Steve Erceg is expecting a hostile crowd on Saturday when he faces Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title in the main event of UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alexander Volkanovski and Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Alexander Volkanovski calls Jose Aldo the featherweight GOAT ahead of UFC 301

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski hails Jose Aldo as the greatest featherweight of all time.

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping taking Alexandre Pantoja to retain flyweight title: "He’s a nasty bastard"

Zain Bando - May 1, 2024

Michael Bisping is all too familiar with playing the underdog role. Despite Steve Erceg’s (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) similar position Saturday at UFC 301, Bisping said he plans to go conservative and pick Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) to defend his flyweight title in his home country of Brazil.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith calls UFC fans 'stupid' over relentless criticism of his takes and career

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith’s relationship with fans has become fractured in recent years.

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg UFC 301

UFC 301 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg title fight

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024
Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway hits back after Ilia Topuria questions his desire to fight for the featherweight belt: 'You're spiraling!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway wasn’t one to hold animosity toward other UFC fighters, until Ilia Topuria claimed the featherweight throne.

Alexander Volkanovski, Steve Erceg
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski proposes a unique route for Steve Erceg to win the UFC flyweight title at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski detailed how Steve Erceg can drop jaws and secure the flyweight belt at UFC 301.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

WATCH | Alex Pereira outwrestles Daniel Cormier at UFC 301 media day

Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2024

It appears that UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has better wrestling than Daniel Cormier believed.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo turned down million-dollar payday to make return at UFC 301: "We had a lot of offers"

Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2024

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo felt that he had to return to the UFC.