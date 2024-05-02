Paul Hughes explains decision to sign with PFL over the UFC: “I deserve to get compensated”
Cage Warriors champion Paul Hughes has explained why he decided to sign for PFL ahead of UFC.
For those of you who don’t know, Paul Hughes is a fascinating lightweight prospect. From his fight style to his impressive 11-1 pro record, there was always going to be a lot of intrigue when it comes to where he was going to sign next. In the end, though, instead of joining the likes of fellow countrymen Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry in the UFC, he opted for PFL.
He’s set to make his debut in the Bellator Champion Series against Bobby King next month. Ahead of that contest, Hughes opened up on his decision in a recent interview.
Hughes on picking PFL over UFC
“I, of course, had an offer from the UFC,” Hughes said. “I’m trail blazing my own path here, and I am on my own journey, and I am forging a new journey for myself. But also for younger fighters coming up through this game that have star potential, you don’t have to always just go this pathway of what you’re being told to do. You’re most likely not getting compensated for it at the beginning of your career. Why should you have to fight a few years before you start making money when you bring the value to the table where you should be getting paid your worth?
“I understand if you’re a younger fighter coming up and you have six, seven, eight fights and you don’t really have a name for yourself, you haven’t won word titles outside of the organization, then go down that pathway potentially. But not many fighters come out the other side of this game with money in the bank, and the value I bring to this game and my fights and this sport and the atmosphere and the feeling that I bring, I deserve to get compensated for that. I believe I bring something different to the table.”
