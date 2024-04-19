‘Not Logan Paul’ sues Nate Diaz over 2023 New Orleans street fight

The man known online as ‘Not Logan Paul’ is suing Nate Diaz over a street fight that took place last April.

The Stockton native is currently preparing for his return to the boxing ring in June against Jorge Masvidal. That fight will be Nate Diaz’s second since leaving the UFC in September 2022. He dropped a decision in the boxing ring to Jake Paul last August, months after he choked out a man with a striking resemblance to Logan Paul.

Nate Diaz was present for Misfits Boxing 006 in New Orleans last April, to support his friend Chris Avila. After the event ended, a massive brawl broke out outside the arena. During which, Rodney Peterson, known online as ‘Not Logan Paul’ approached Diaz. The man was quickly choked out unconscious and dropped on the sidewalk.

Nate Diaz was later arrested for second-degree battery, but charges were quickly dropped. After several individuals and videos showed the fighter acting in self-defense, New Orleans Police dropped the charges last September. However, a year after that brawl that went viral, Peterson has decided to sue Diaz.

Nate Diaz sued by ‘Fake Logan Paul’ for brawl after Misfits Boxing event last April

The news was first reported by TMZ Sports earlier today. The suit alleges that Nate Diaz attacked him unprovoked, causing him to fall unconscious and hit his head on the ground. Peterson alleges that he suffered a serious head injury from the fall, but the exact injury wasn’t specified in the suit. The amount of money that he is seeking is currently unclear.

Nate Diaz’s longtime representative, Zach Rosenfield, was reached out regarding the situation. According to TMZ Sports, the agent had a one-word reply, writing ‘LOL’ when asked about the lawsuit. Since charges were first filed a year ago, Diaz has maintained that he was acting purely in self-defense.

For the man known as ‘Not Logan Paul’, it’s been a rough year. Beyond being choked out by Nate Diaz, he jumped in the boxing ring for Misfits earlier this year. Tristian Hamm handed him a first-round knockout loss, after knocking him down several times prior to the stoppage. Prior to his move to the ring, Peterson held a 0-6 record in amateur MMA.

What do you make of this news involving the former UFC superstar? Do you believe Nate Diaz is liable for the injuries suffered by ‘Not Logan Paul’?