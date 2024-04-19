‘Not Logan Paul’ sues Nate Diaz over 2023 New Orleans street fight

By Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2024

The man known online as ‘Not Logan Paul’ is suing Nate Diaz over a street fight that took place last April.

The Stockton native is currently preparing for his return to the boxing ring in June against Jorge Masvidal. That fight will be Nate Diaz’s second since leaving the UFC in September 2022. He dropped a decision in the boxing ring to Jake Paul last August, months after he choked out a man with a striking resemblance to Logan Paul.

Nate Diaz was present for Misfits Boxing 006 in New Orleans last April, to support his friend Chris Avila. After the event ended, a massive brawl broke out outside the arena. During which, Rodney Peterson, known online as ‘Not Logan Paul’ approached Diaz. The man was quickly choked out unconscious and dropped on the sidewalk.

Nate Diaz was later arrested for second-degree battery, but charges were quickly dropped. After several individuals and videos showed the fighter acting in self-defense, New Orleans Police dropped the charges last September. However, a year after that brawl that went viral, Peterson has decided to sue Diaz.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL REVEALS THE THREE BOXING MATCHES HE WANTS AFTER NATE DIAZ: “I CAN END THAT DUDE”

Nate Diaz

Image via: @natediaz209 on Instagram

Nate Diaz sued by ‘Fake Logan Paul’ for brawl after Misfits Boxing event last April

The news was first reported by TMZ Sports earlier today. The suit alleges that Nate Diaz attacked him unprovoked, causing him to fall unconscious and hit his head on the ground. Peterson alleges that he suffered a serious head injury from the fall, but the exact injury wasn’t specified in the suit. The amount of money that he is seeking is currently unclear.

Nate Diaz’s longtime representative, Zach Rosenfield, was reached out regarding the situation. According to TMZ Sports, the agent had a one-word reply, writing ‘LOL’ when asked about the lawsuit. Since charges were first filed a year ago, Diaz has maintained that he was acting purely in self-defense.

For the man known as ‘Not Logan Paul’, it’s been a rough year. Beyond being choked out by Nate Diaz, he jumped in the boxing ring for Misfits earlier this year. Tristian Hamm handed him a first-round knockout loss, after knocking him down several times prior to the stoppage. Prior to his move to the ring, Peterson held a 0-6 record in amateur MMA.

What do you make of this news involving the former UFC superstar? Do you believe Nate Diaz is liable for the injuries suffered by ‘Not Logan Paul’?

Related

Ryan Garcia,

VIDEO | Ryan Garcia chugs beer on the scale after missing weight for Devin Haney boxing match

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2024
Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reveals the three boxing matches he wants after Nate Diaz: "I can end that dude"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2024

If Jorge Masvidal can get through Nate Diaz in the boxing ring in June, he knows who he wants next.

Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reportedly set to make boxing debut against influencer Elle Brooke at Misfits event

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Paige VanZant is reportedly set to return to combat sports in May.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen, says Leon Edwards is the “best thing in the UFC”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has guaranteed a future trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and has offered up big praise to Leon Edwards.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Video | Ryan Garcia kicked out of Citi Field in New York: “F**k the Mets”

Susan Cox - April 17, 2024

Ryan Garcia was kicked out of Citi Field in New York.

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia

Watch | Devin Haney shoves Ryan Garcia in heated faceoff ahead of Saturday’s boxing match

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2024
Max Holloway, Chad Ochocinco
Max Holloway

Max Holloway responds to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s sparring callout after UFC 300 knockout

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway didn’t take long to respond to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s recent callout for a sparring match.

Anthony Pettis
Boxing News

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis added to undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis will be facing Chris Avila on the undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz’s rematch in the boxing ring.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul insists Mike Tyson fight will be a professional one, despite 'Iron Mike' claiming that it would be an exhibition

Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2024

It seems that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could go down as a professional boxing match after all.

Jake Paul, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland vents frustration over UFC fighter pay, expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul: “You don't leave this sport happy or well”

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Sean Strickland is venting his frustration over UFC fighter pay and expressing an interest in fighting Jake Paul.