Jorge Masvidal’s coach thinks lightning strikes twice in boxing match against Nate Diaz: “I think Jorge has Nate Diaz’s number”

Jorge Masvidal’s coach believes his fighter simply has Nate Diaz’s number. Masivdal and Diaz are set to collide for the second time, but this go-around the two will share a boxing ring. Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 will take place on June 1 and it’ll be held inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Back in November 2019, Masvidal defeated Diaz via controversial doctor stoppage under the UFC banner. Obviously, this one was contested under pro MMA rules, but who will have the edge when boxing rules come into play? RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL REVEALS THE THREE BOXING MATCHES HE WANTS AFTER NATE DIAZ: “I CAN END THAT DUDE”

Does Jorge Masvidal Have Nate Diaz’s Number?

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com‘s Danny Segura, striking coach Paulino Hernandez shared confidence in “Gamebred’s” skills in the sweet science.

“Jorge has already fought in boxing before, so he’s got some prior experience,” Hernandez told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “He fought once in boxing and won.

“I think Jorge has Nate Diaz’s number. They know each other, and he knows what he brings. They’re fighting in boxing, which is different since there are no elbows, knees, or kicks. It’s just hands, but Jorge is great with his hands. He’s well-prepared, and we’re confident that we’re going to win.”

Hernandez went as far as to say he sees Masvidal scoring a knockout win over Diaz. The Stockton native was dropped in his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul, but he showed the heart and toughness he’s been known for to go the distance.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the highly-anticipated rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Other boxing matches set for the card will be former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis taking on the always tough Chris Avila. Undefeated prospects Sean Garcia and Amado Vargas will also collide.