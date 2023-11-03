REPORT | Netflix eyeing Jake Paul as they explore move into streaming boxing

By Josh Evanoff - November 3, 2023

It seems that Netflix is down to get into the world of boxing, and Jake Paul might be their first star.

Jake Paul

The sport itself is in a bit of a weird spot as of now. Earlier this year, Showtime announced their decision to drop combat sports from their network. While not a big shock to Bellator MMA, fans of boxing were caught quite off-guard. That would include Jake Paul, who fought on the platform multiple times.

As of now, ‘The Problem Child’ has a deal with DAZN, but it’s unknown how long that deal will be. As of now, Jake Paul is slated to return to the ring on December 15th against an opponent to be named. While there are no rumors as to who it will be, it seemingly won’t be Nate Diaz.

Regardless of who Jake Paul faces in December, it seems that bout might be his last on DAZN. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is reportedly looking at joining the boxing world. They would like to potentially stream fights in the future, and the YouTuber makes sense as a first signing.

RELATED: TOMMY FURY CONFIRMS PLANS FOR JAKE PAUL REMATCH, SLAMS KSI’S APPEAL: “LOAD OF S*IT, HE LOST”

Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Image via: @loganpaul on Instagram

The report itself discussed more than just Jake Paul, however. Netflix is reportedly also looking at hosting a bout featuring fighters from Premier Boxing Champions. The Al Haymon-led group of boxers is currently without a platform after the Showtime news last month.

That being said, it seems that won’t be for long. In addition to Netflix, Amazon Prime is reportedly also looking at signing Premier Boxing Champions and is also looking at getting into the boxing business. Obviously, Jake Paul would be a big signing for either platform, as they navigate the world of combat sports.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Netflix get into boxing?

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Francis Ngannou, Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023
Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, Split Decision
Boxing News

Billy Joe Saunders weighs in on the controversial Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result: “It wasn’t a robbery”

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Billy Joe Saunders has given his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou result.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

REPORT | Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view did 'terrible' numbers

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury’s boxing match reportedly didn’t do well on pay-per-view.

Shakur Stevenson, Sean O’Malley, UFC, Boxing
Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson takes aim at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his recent comments

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

Shakur Stevenson is taking aim at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his recent comments.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou hopes Oleksandr Usyk will step aside and let him rematch Tyson Fury next

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

Francis Ngannou is hopeful that Oleksandr Usyk will step aside and let him rematch Tyson Fury next.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

Nate Diaz responds after PFL executive accuses him of 'hiding' from Jake Paul rematch: "I'm ready to fight tonite"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023
Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Eric Nicksick

Eric Nicksick doesn't want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in MMA: "It would be a quick night!"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

Eric Nicksick has explained why he’s not a big fan of Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in the PFL.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, Split Decision
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou can’t understand how Tyson Fury was not deducted a point for his illegal elbow

Susan Cox - November 1, 2023

Francis Ngannou can’t understand how Tyson Fury was not deducted a point for his illegal elbow.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk postponed until February after 'The Gypsy King' suffers two cuts in Francis Ngannou bout

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will no longer be boxing on December 23 as expected.

Devin Haney Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC already shot down potential boxing match with Devin Haney: "No one knows him"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t going to be fighting Devin Haney.