REPORT | Netflix eyeing Jake Paul as they explore move into streaming boxing

It seems that Netflix is down to get into the world of boxing, and Jake Paul might be their first star.

The sport itself is in a bit of a weird spot as of now. Earlier this year, Showtime announced their decision to drop combat sports from their network. While not a big shock to Bellator MMA, fans of boxing were caught quite off-guard. That would include Jake Paul, who fought on the platform multiple times.

As of now, ‘The Problem Child’ has a deal with DAZN, but it’s unknown how long that deal will be. As of now, Jake Paul is slated to return to the ring on December 15th against an opponent to be named. While there are no rumors as to who it will be, it seemingly won’t be Nate Diaz.

Regardless of who Jake Paul faces in December, it seems that bout might be his last on DAZN. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is reportedly looking at joining the boxing world. They would like to potentially stream fights in the future, and the YouTuber makes sense as a first signing.

The report itself discussed more than just Jake Paul, however. Netflix is reportedly also looking at hosting a bout featuring fighters from Premier Boxing Champions. The Al Haymon-led group of boxers is currently without a platform after the Showtime news last month.

That being said, it seems that won’t be for long. In addition to Netflix, Amazon Prime is reportedly also looking at signing Premier Boxing Champions and is also looking at getting into the boxing business. Obviously, Jake Paul would be a big signing for either platform, as they navigate the world of combat sports.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Netflix get into boxing?