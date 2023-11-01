Nate Diaz responds after PFL executive accuses him of ‘hiding’ from Jake Paul rematch: “I’m ready to fight tonite”

By Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

Nate Diaz has responded after PFL’s Donn Davis accused him of hiding from an MMA fight with Jake Paul.

The two stars are continuing to trade words on social media, months on from their boxing match. In August, the two headlined a DAZN pay-per-view offering, in Nate Diaz’s boxing debut. The longtime UFC star had discussed a potential move to the ring and found a suitable opponent in Jake Paul.

Ultimately, ‘The Problem Child’ picked up a unanimous decision that night. The two shook hands on a rematch in the cage later in 2023, but that seemingly won’t be happening. For his part, Nate Diaz has called for a second clash in the ring instead, while Jake Paul wants it in the cage.

Earlier this year, the YouTuber alleged that the PFL went as far as sending a contract to Nate Diaz for the bout, but he rejected it. Earlier this week on The MMA Hour, Donn Davis confirmed that was correct. In fact, the executive opined that the former UFC title challenger was “hiding under a rock” to avoid Jake Paul.

On social media, Nate Diaz made it clear that wanting to fight has nothing to do with it. While his response was brief and not directly specifically at Davis, it’s clear that his message is directed at Jake Paul. According to the former UFC title challenger, it’s his former opponent who isn’t ready.

RELATED: TOMMY FURY CONFIRMS PLANS FOR JAKE PAUL REMATCH, SLAMS KSI’S APPEAL: “LOAD OF S*IT, HE LOST”

This fucker talkin like he wants to fight I’m ready to fight tonite this bitch ain’t ready til 2025” – Diaz wrote on social media earlier this week.

Regardless of Nate Diaz’s comments, it seems that a rematch between these two isn’t in the cards. Last month, Jake Paul announced his return to the ring, slated for December 15. As of now, his opponent isn’t known, but the YouTuber has implied that it’s a tenured professional boxer.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul 2 in the PFL?

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Professional Fighters League (PFL)

