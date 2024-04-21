Gegard Mousasi’s manager explains current situation with PFL: “It surely doesn’t feel like a priority for them at Gegard’s detriment”

By Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Gegard Mousasi’s manager doesn’t feel the PFL is making an honest effort to welcome his fighter to the promotion.

gegard mousasi

Mousasi recently told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn that attempts from his manager, Nima Safapour, to reach out to PFL have gone unanswered. Mousasi is a member of the Bellator roster and that remains the case after PFL purchased the promotion.

With that said, things appear to be amiss with the two sides.

RELATED: GEGARD MOUSASI RIPS PFL OVER FUMBLED CONTRACT TALKS, ‘PRESSURED’ FROM LEAGUE TO TAKE A SIGNIFICANT PAY CUT

Gegard Mousasi’s Manager Speaks Out On PFL Situation

PFL President Ray Sefo recently told reporters that Mousasi was offered a fight at 205 pounds and he declined. Sefo said he was unsure why there has been miscommunication.

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Safapour cleared the air and said Mousasi was willing to take a fight against Ray Cooper, but was told Ray wasn’t available. Safapour said the promotion ended up booking Cooper for the same event Gegard requested to fight on.

“Ironically, Gegard is such a gangster that he told them that he would fight at 205 for the PFL season tournament if that would give us more options. At least that would give Gegard a few months to bulk up. Not ideal, but we are willing to do it to compromise and create opportunities for everyone . But we got no response from them.

“It’s very simple: At the beginning of the year, we asked to sit down and to map out how they are going to use Gegard in 2024. If it was a priority for them, they would have done it. When they wanted to schedule a short notice fight for Patricio ‘Pitbull,’ they did so. So it really comes down to if they want to do it or not. So, from an outsider looking in, it surely doesn’t feel like a priority for them at Gegard’s detriment.”

Safapour noted that he likes Ray Sefo and considers him a “good friend,” but is disappointed that the PFL isn’t treating Gegard Mousasi as a priority.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gegard Mousasi Professional Fighters League (PFL) Ray Sefo

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul announces plans for PFL MMA debut after Mike Tyson fight: "I'm so serious"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2024
Gegard Mousasi
MMA News

Gegard Mousasi rips PFL over fumbled contract talks, 'pressured' from league to take a significant pay cut

Curtis Calhoun - April 16, 2024

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has accused the PFL of sabotaging his fighting career.

Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal addresses Jake Paul over talk of a potential PFL fight: "I'd kick your f*cking kneecap off your fragile body"

Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has some strong words for Jake Paul.

Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cris Cyborg announces PFL debut against Larissa Pacheco is finally set: "It's happening!"

Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is ready to face Larissa Pacheco in the PFL.

Chelsea Hackett
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Video | Powerbomb backfires for Chelsea Hackett at PFL San Antonio

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

PFL fighter Chelsea Hackett lived to regret her powerbomb attempt at PFL San Antonio in a loss to Jena Bishop.

Cris Cyborg

MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to return to the boxing ring at Green Bay Fight Night on April 27

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024
Taila Santos
Taila Santos

Former title challenger Taila Santos opens up on her unexpected departure from the UFC: “I wasn’t very happy”

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Former UFC title contender Taila Santos has given her thoughts on her unexpected release from the promotion.

Savannah Marshall
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former boxing world champion Savannah Marshall to make PFL debut in June

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

Former women’s boxing champion Savannah Marshall will make her PFL debut on June 8th.

Cris Cyborg
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Cris Cyborg refutes Donn Davis’ claim that their business relationship is totally fine: “I want a meeting in person”

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2024

MMA legend Cris Cyborg has refuted the idea that her relationship with PFL boss Donn Davis is in a positive place.

PFL's Donn Davis, Conor McGregor
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis opens up on possibility of signing Conor McGregor when 'The Notorious' hits free agency: "We're ready"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2024

PFL’s Donn Davis is ready to make a big splash in free agency, and that could involve Conor McGregor.