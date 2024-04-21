Gegard Mousasi’s manager explains current situation with PFL: “It surely doesn’t feel like a priority for them at Gegard’s detriment”

Gegard Mousasi’s Manager Speaks Out On PFL Situation

PFL President Ray Sefo recently told reporters that Mousasi was offered a fight at 205 pounds and he declined. Sefo said he was unsure why there has been miscommunication.

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Safapour cleared the air and said Mousasi was willing to take a fight against Ray Cooper, but was told Ray wasn’t available. Safapour said the promotion ended up booking Cooper for the same event Gegard requested to fight on.

“Ironically, Gegard is such a gangster that he told them that he would fight at 205 for the PFL season tournament if that would give us more options. At least that would give Gegard a few months to bulk up. Not ideal, but we are willing to do it to compromise and create opportunities for everyone . But we got no response from them.

“It’s very simple: At the beginning of the year, we asked to sit down and to map out how they are going to use Gegard in 2024. If it was a priority for them, they would have done it. When they wanted to schedule a short notice fight for Patricio ‘Pitbull,’ they did so. So it really comes down to if they want to do it or not. So, from an outsider looking in, it surely doesn’t feel like a priority for them at Gegard’s detriment.”

Safapour noted that he likes Ray Sefo and considers him a “good friend,” but is disappointed that the PFL isn’t treating Gegard Mousasi as a priority.