Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in MMA could reportedly happen in 2025

A recent report indicates that Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in a mixed martial arts cage could actually happen in 2025.

As we know, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz aren’t big fans of one another. They competed against each other in the boxing ring, with Paul being the one who came out on top in that instance. However, ever since then, there’s been further discussions surrounding the possibility of them running it back in mixed martial arts.

Many believe that Paul would never agree to such an idea. Alas, he’s made it clear that he would, and ‘The Problem Child’ has already stated that he wants to fight in MMA – ideally for PFL, who he’s officially signed to.

Now, if Brendan Schaub is to be believed, it could turn out that an announcement on this possible showdown could well be imminent.