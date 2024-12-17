Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in MMA could reportedly happen in 2025

By Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

A recent report indicates that Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in a mixed martial arts cage could actually happen in 2025.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

As we know, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz aren’t big fans of one another. They competed against each other in the boxing ring, with Paul being the one who came out on top in that instance. However, ever since then, there’s been further discussions surrounding the possibility of them running it back in mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Nate Diaz continues to tease Jake Paul over possible MMA fight

Many believe that Paul would never agree to such an idea. Alas, he’s made it clear that he would, and ‘The Problem Child’ has already stated that he wants to fight in MMA – ideally for PFL, who he’s officially signed to.

Now, if Brendan Schaub is to be believed, it could turn out that an announcement on this possible showdown could well be imminent.

Schaub’s revelation on Diaz vs Paul

“July 4th or 3rd, Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul co-main event [of International Fight Week], that’s the news — that’s what it is because Jake can do it,” Schaub revealed on his podcast.

“Nate’s not going to fight PFL — I’m with Nate on this,” Schaub said. “Why would Nate lower his standards to fight in the PFL? PFL is a s—t show, dude. Why would you go fight in the PFL?

“Nate is a UFC guy,” Schaub continued. “He’s still in cahoots with UFC — he was backstage throwing water bottles. Nate isn’t going to diminish his product and fight in the PFL- that’s just a sign that it’s over. If you go to the PFL from UFC, your career is over, even if you’re fighting Jake Paul.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe this is going to happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

