Aljamain Sterling believes UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev should be treated as win or draw: ‘That’s honestly just how I feel’

By Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Aljamain Sterling doesn’t believe his spot on the UFC featherweight rankings should take a hit despite losing to Movsar Evloev.

Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev

Sterling and Evloev shared the Octagon on the preliminary portion of the UFC 310 card earlier this month. It was a competitive fight that went the distance, and Evloev was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Sterling said he’s heard from fans who gave him the nod over Evloev.

As a result, the “Funk Master” doesn’t feel he should fall down the ladder at 145 pounds.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING UFC 310 LOSS TO MOVSAR EVLOEV

Aljamain Sterling Scoffs at Taking Hit in UFC Rankings, Wants Arnold Allen or Brian Ortega

During a recent interview with Home of Fight, Aljamain Sterling said he’s eyeing a return around spring 2025. He expects a top 10 opponent and doesn’t think the loss to Movsar Evloev should lead to him sliding down the featherweight rankings.

“I would like to make a March return,” Sterling said. “If I do get to get a fight for March, April the latest,  I would like to fight Arnold Allen or fight Brian Ortega. I don’t think that loss to Movsar should push me down the rankings. If anything, I almost feel like it should be treated as a W or a draw. I don’t know, it’s weird to say it like that ’cause it might come off as a little funny to people to hear me say that, but that’s honestly just how I feel.

“I feel I shouldn’t have to go fighting down the rankings after being 1-1 and losing to a guy that people are saying is gonna be the next champion in a fight that a lot of people say I won.”

Sterling has gone 1-2 in his last three outings. The 35-year-old is hoping to prove he’s still on track to reach his goal of becoming the UFC featherweight champion one day.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov urges three of his former UFC rivals to stop fighting: “We have to recognize the real things”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024
Jon Jones, Colby Covington
Jon Jones

Jon Jones gives “big shoutout” to Colby Covington following UFC Tampa: “We all appreciate the sacrifice”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa last weekend.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington shuts down retirement talk after UFC Tampa loss: "This is just the beginning for me"

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington believes he still has plenty left in his career after his loss at UFC Tampa.

Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington
Colby Covington

WATCH | Chael Sonnen consoles Colby Covington following brutal loss at UFC Tampa

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington has released footage of his conversation with Chael Sonnen following his loss at UFC Tampa.

Cub Swanson
UFC

Cub Swanson gives retirement update following UFC Tampa knockout win: "I could be done right now"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson might be done fighting for good.

Patricio Pitbull Freire

Patricio Pitbull aiming for UFC signing after requesting release from PFL: "For me it's about legacy"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024
Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen reveals he was about to throw in the towel for Colby Covington before doctor stoppage

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen was going to end the UFC Tampa main event had the doctor not.

Jan Blachowicz Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he isn't sold on Magomed Ankalaev dethroning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t believe Magomed Ankalaev has shown anything that leads him to believe he can dethrone Alex Pereira.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington claims he would've turned the tide against Joaquin Buckley if UFC Tampa fight wasn't stopped

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington has spoken out following his TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's retirement timeframe possibly revealed by coach, UFC super fight against Ilia Topuria dismissed

Fernando Quiles - December 16, 2024

Islam Makhachev might ride off into the sunset sooner than fans are hoping for.