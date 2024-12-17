Aljamain Sterling believes UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev should be treated as win or draw: ‘That’s honestly just how I feel’

Aljamain Sterling doesn’t believe his spot on the UFC featherweight rankings should take a hit despite losing to Movsar Evloev. Sterling and Evloev shared the Octagon on the preliminary portion of the UFC 310 card earlier this month. It was a competitive fight that went the distance, and Evloev was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Sterling said he’s heard from fans who gave him the nod over Evloev. As a result, the “Funk Master” doesn’t feel he should fall down the ladder at 145 pounds. RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING UFC 310 LOSS TO MOVSAR EVLOEV

Aljamain Sterling Scoffs at Taking Hit in UFC Rankings, Wants Arnold Allen or Brian Ortega

During a recent interview with Home of Fight, Aljamain Sterling said he’s eyeing a return around spring 2025. He expects a top 10 opponent and doesn’t think the loss to Movsar Evloev should lead to him sliding down the featherweight rankings.

“I would like to make a March return,” Sterling said. “If I do get to get a fight for March, April the latest, I would like to fight Arnold Allen or fight Brian Ortega. I don’t think that loss to Movsar should push me down the rankings. If anything, I almost feel like it should be treated as a W or a draw. I don’t know, it’s weird to say it like that ’cause it might come off as a little funny to people to hear me say that, but that’s honestly just how I feel.

“I feel I shouldn’t have to go fighting down the rankings after being 1-1 and losing to a guy that people are saying is gonna be the next champion in a fight that a lot of people say I won.”

Sterling has gone 1-2 in his last three outings. The 35-year-old is hoping to prove he’s still on track to reach his goal of becoming the UFC featherweight champion one day.

