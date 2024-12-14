Nate Diaz continues to tease Jake Paul over possible MMA fight

By Harry Kettle - December 14, 2024

Former UFC star Nate Diaz continues to tease Jake Paul over the idea of a possible showdown in mixed martial arts.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

As we know, once upon a time, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul fought one another in a boxing match. On that occasion, it was Paul who managed to get his hand raised. Ever since then, however, there’s been talk of the two running it back in a mixed martial arts setting.

RELATED: Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz is ducking him in MMA: “His punches are the weakest”

Whether it be in the UFC or PFL, it certainly seems as if there’s a lot of interest. After all, we know what Paul can do inside the ring – but nobody really knows what he can bring to the table in the cage. He used to wrestle when he was younger but at the same time, taking on someone with Diaz’s pedigree is completely different to your average debut.

In a recent tweet, Diaz hinted at the idea that there could already be a contract on the table just waiting to be signed by ‘The Problem Child’.

Diaz responds to Paul

Paul: “It’s funny, Nate Diaz is actually scared to fight me in MMA, actually.”

Diaz: “Sign the contract scary and not in 12 months from now and in a shitty organization.”

It appears as if the gauntlet has been thrown down. Whether or not Paul ever decides to step into the cage against Diaz remains to be seen, but in a general sense, a PFL appearance would be pretty interesting, regardless of who he takes on.

Do you believe there is any chance that we will see Jake Paul take on Nate Diaz in a mixed martial arts environment? If he did, what would your prediction be for the fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jake Paul Nate Diaz

