Nate Diaz continues to tease Jake Paul over possible MMA fight

Former UFC star Nate Diaz continues to tease Jake Paul over the idea of a possible showdown in mixed martial arts.

As we know, once upon a time, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul fought one another in a boxing match. On that occasion, it was Paul who managed to get his hand raised. Ever since then, however, there’s been talk of the two running it back in a mixed martial arts setting.

Whether it be in the UFC or PFL, it certainly seems as if there’s a lot of interest. After all, we know what Paul can do inside the ring – but nobody really knows what he can bring to the table in the cage. He used to wrestle when he was younger but at the same time, taking on someone with Diaz’s pedigree is completely different to your average debut.

In a recent tweet, Diaz hinted at the idea that there could already be a contract on the table just waiting to be signed by ‘The Problem Child’.