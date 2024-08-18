Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference live stream at Fanatics Fest NYC

A press conference is going down in New York City this afternoon to hype up the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

Paul and Tyson will speak to reporters inside the Jacob Javits Center as part of Fanatics Fest NYC. The two are set to share the boxing ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15. The bout had been previously scheduled for the summer, but Tyson was pulled due to an ulcer flareup.

“The Problem Child” ended up face former UFC welterweight Mike Perry back in July, defeating him via sixth-round TKO.

