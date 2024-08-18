Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference live stream at Fanatics Fest NYC
A press conference is going down in New York City this afternoon to hype up the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.
Paul and Tyson will speak to reporters inside the Jacob Javits Center as part of Fanatics Fest NYC. The two are set to share the boxing ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15. The bout had been previously scheduled for the summer, but Tyson was pulled due to an ulcer flareup.
“The Problem Child” ended up face former UFC welterweight Mike Perry back in July, defeating him via sixth-round TKO.
RELATED: JAKE PAUL ANNOUNCES HE PLANS ON QUALIFYING FOR 2028 OLYMPICS FOR BOXING
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Press Conference (Fanatics Fest NYC)
The live stream for the press conference has a tentative start time of 2:40 p.m. ET. You can catch the live feed below:
While Paul is focusing on trying to defeat the legendary “Iron” Mike this November, he already has plans for his boxing career beyond this fight. Paul recently revealed that he wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics.
“I’m going to enter the 2028 Olympics, for boxing in Los Angeles. I’m sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA. I definitely probably added a couple more years to my boxing career because of that, but Los Angeles, United States, sick as f**k. I’m going to do it, why not? 2028 Olympics, you heard it here first. Gold medal, you’re mine, brother. Being a world champion is first and foremost and second is a Gold medal,” Paul said.
That is a lofty goal for Paul, but if he can’t get past a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, one would have to wonder if Paul continues honing his craft in the sweet science. Of course, “The Problem Child” has no intention of falling short.