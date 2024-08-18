Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference live stream at Fanatics Fest NYC

By Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

A press conference is going down in New York City this afternoon to hype up the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Paul and Tyson will speak to reporters inside the Jacob Javits Center as part of Fanatics Fest NYC. The two are set to share the boxing ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15. The bout had been previously scheduled for the summer, but Tyson was pulled due to an ulcer flareup.

“The Problem Child” ended up face former UFC welterweight Mike Perry back in July, defeating him via sixth-round TKO.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL ANNOUNCES HE PLANS ON QUALIFYING FOR 2028 OLYMPICS FOR BOXING

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Press Conference (Fanatics Fest NYC)

The live stream for the press conference has a tentative start time of 2:40 p.m. ET. You can catch the live feed below:

While Paul is focusing on trying to defeat the legendary “Iron” Mike this November, he already has plans for his boxing career beyond this fight. Paul recently revealed that he wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics.

“I’m going to enter the 2028 Olympics, for boxing in Los Angeles. I’m sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA. I definitely probably added a couple more years to my boxing career because of that, but Los Angeles, United States, sick as f**k. I’m going to do it, why not? 2028 Olympics, you heard it here first. Gold medal, you’re mine, brother. Being a world champion is first and foremost and second is a Gold medal,” Paul said.

That is a lofty goal for Paul, but if he can’t get past a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, one would have to wonder if Paul continues honing his craft in the sweet science. Of course, “The Problem Child” has no intention of falling short.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White

Oscar De La Hoya unloads on Dana White in heated rant: "When a guy slaps his wife in public..."

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024
Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White completely shoots down Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "He calls people out for attention"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dana White won’t be allowing UFC champion Alex Pereira to face Jake Paul.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping reacts after Jake Paul states his intention to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Boxing

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2024

Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s desire to try and qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in boxing.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley plans on stealing the headlines from Canelo Alvarez with “viral knockout” against Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC

Susan Cox - August 13, 2024

Sean O’Malley plans on stealing the headlines from Canelo Alvarez with a ‘viral knockout’ over Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez unbothered by going head-to-head with Noche UFC in boxing return: "When Canelo fights, it's different"

Josh Evanoff - August 12, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez doesn’t mind going head-to-head with the UFC.

Imane Khelif

Controversial boxer Imane Khelif caps off Olympics run with a gold medal

Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Oleksandr Usyk open to trilogy with Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury rematch: "I have no right to deny him"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2024

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk is down for a third fight against Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul announces he plans on qualifying for 2028 Olympics for boxing

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2024

Jake Paul wants to add Olympian to his list of accomplishments.

Canelo, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo Alvarez

Oscar De La Hoya slams “arrogant piece of sh*t” Canelo Alvarez for going up against the UFC’s debut at The Sphere

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has slammed Canelo Alvarez for fighting on the same night as the UFC’s debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford fires back at Canelo Alvarez over recent comments: "He has all these excuses"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2024

Four-division boxing champion Terence Crawford believes Canelo Alvarez is avoiding him.