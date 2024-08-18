Dricus du Plessis goes off on Brendan Schaub for failed UFC 305 prediction

Brendan Schaub’s UFC 305 main event prediction was wrong and Dricus du Plessis is letting him know it.

Going into this past Saturday’s card inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, du Plessis was looking for his first successful UFC Middleweight Championship defense. To do so, he had to get past the returning Israel Adesanya.

Ahead of the UFC 305 headliner, Schaub took to his podcast to express confidence in his pick for “Izzy.”

“This is how it’s gonna go, mark my words. He’s gonna beat Dricus, he’s gonna outclass him on Saturday. He’s gonna beat the sh*t out of him, he’s gonna outclass this dude,” Schaub said.

Well, things didn’t go how Schaub envisioned, as du Plessis finished Adesanya in the fourth round via submission.

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS REACTS TO ALEX PEREIRA WANTING UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT RETURN: “WE’RE GOING TO HEAR THE EXCUSES”