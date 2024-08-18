Dricus du Plessis goes off on Brendan Schaub for failed UFC 305 prediction

By Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Brendan Schaub’s UFC 305 main event prediction was wrong and Dricus du Plessis is letting him know it.

Dricus du Plessis Brendan Schaub

Going into this past Saturday’s card inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, du Plessis was looking for his first successful UFC Middleweight Championship defense. To do so, he had to get past the returning Israel Adesanya.

Ahead of the UFC 305 headliner, Schaub took to his podcast to express confidence in his pick for “Izzy.”

“This is how it’s gonna go, mark my words. He’s gonna beat Dricus, he’s gonna outclass him on Saturday. He’s gonna beat the sh*t out of him, he’s gonna outclass this dude,” Schaub said.

Well, things didn’t go how Schaub envisioned, as du Plessis finished Adesanya in the fourth round via submission.

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS REACTS TO ALEX PEREIRA WANTING UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT RETURN: “WE’RE GOING TO HEAR THE EXCUSES”

Dricus du Plessis Slams Brendan Schaub For Failed UFC 305 Pick

Never one to let things slide, Dricus du Plessis hopped on his X account to bash Schaub for thinking Israel Adesanya was going to run through him.

“Great prediction, you has been,” Dricus wrote. “JK haha you’ve never been.”

Following his big UFC 305 win, du Plessis isn’t short on options for his next title defense. There’s the possibility of a rematch against Sean Strickland. One can’t rule out “Stillknocks” facing the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev, which is set for October.

On top of that, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, vowed to make the move back down to the middleweight division where he first captured UFC gold.

In response, du Plessis warned “Poatan” that he doesn’t think it would be a good idea to drop back down to 185 pounds. He also feels the move would open up the door for “excuses” if he defeats Pereira.

