Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar reveals the WWE superstar who had the most strength: “Nobody in the WWE was as strong as that guy”

Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar has revealed the WWE superstar who had the most strength, and it’s not ‘The Big Show’.

Lesnar, himself a professional wrester, also competed in the UFC (5-3 MMA) and in the NFL as a defensive tackle with the Minnesota Vikings.

Brock Lesnar spoke with GFN (GymFailNation) and shared his insight into who was the strongest WWE superstar:

“At one of the events, the guys in the back were all testing their strength by arm wrestling. Most of them were there to ‘impress the divas’. I remember going through all of them, even Paul (Big Show), who had bananas for fingers. The only guy I remember being stronger than me and it pissed me off because I hated not being first was Kane. Nobody in the WWE was as strong as that guy. Trying to push his arm down was like trying to knock over a tree with one arm.”

Thats right, according to Brock Lesnar, the only person stronger than him during his first run in the WWE was Kane.

The now 57-year-old last competed in WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Glenn Thomas Jacobs, aka Kane, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

At 7 feet tall, and close to 300 lbs in his prime, the WWE superstar, Kane, had the trademark of wearing a ghoulish face mask, sporting long hair, and wearing red and black ring attire that almost covered his entire body.

Kane, in his career, held the WWE title, Intercontinental, Hardcore, World Heavyweight, ECW and Tag Team championships.

What do you think of Brock Lesnars’ claim that Kane was the strongest fighter in the WWE?

