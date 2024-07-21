Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry – Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

The highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match takes place tonight live from Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Paul (9-1) and Perry (0-1) will collide in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for eight 3-minute rounds.

Jake Paul will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Ryan Bourland this past March (see that here). ‘The Problem Child’ has only suffered one defeat in his pro boxing career, which came against Tommy Fury by way of split decision in February of 2023.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry (5-0 BKFC, 0-1 Boxing) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a first-round TKO victory over Thiago Alves in April of this year. ‘Platinum’ will be making his second professional boxing appearance this evening, his first effort resulting in knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in March of 2015.

The co-main event of ‘Paul vs. Perry’ features a women’s bout between Amanda Serrano and Stevie Morgan.

Serrano (46-2-1) will enter the bout on a four-fight winning streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Danila Ramos.

Meanwhile, Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KO’s) most recently competed in May of this year, earning a TKO victory over Yennifer Rodriguez.

Also featured on tonight’s main card is a cruiserweight bout between former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and Julio Caesar Chavez Jr.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

200 lbs. – Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

136 lbs. – Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

135 lbs. – Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi

135 lbs. – Corey Marksman vs. Tony Aguilar

200 lbs. – Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall – Chavez Jr. def. Hall by unanimous decision (59-55 x2, 58-56)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match?

