Uriah Hall replaces Darren Till against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on July 20

By Susan Cox - June 27, 2024

It has been announced that Uriah Hall will replace Darren Till in the upcoming fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on July 20th.

Most Valuable Promotion officials made it official today, Thursday, June 27th.  The event will air on DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday July 20th in Tampa, Florida.

Chavez Jr. is sporting a record of 53 wins (34 by KO) and 6 losses.

Uriah Hall has 1 win and no losses in the ring.

‘Primetime’ (17-11 MMA) retired from MMA in August of 2022 after suffering back-to-back losses inside of the Octagon.

The former WBC middleweight champion, Chavez Jr., last competed in December of 2021, defeating David Zegarra by unanimous decision.

Hall made his boxing debut in October of 2022 when he defeated Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision.

There has still not been a formal announcement as to why Darren Till pulled out of the match with Chavez Jr. Till was released by the UFC back in 2023 after losing his last three fights with the promotion. The July 20th bout with Chavez Jr. would have been his first inaugural boxing match.

Headlining the July 20th event in Tampa will be a boxing match between Jake Paul and boxing BKFC star Mike Perry.

Will you be watching the six-round cruiserweight boxing match between Hall and Chavez Jr.? Any prediction?

