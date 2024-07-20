UFC Vegas 94: ‘Lemos vs. Jandiroba’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

The Octagon returns to the Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba.

Lemos (14-3 MMA) last fought and defeated Mackenzie Dern (13-5 MMA) this past February at UFC 298. That victory of course was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Zheng Weili at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, Virna Jandiroba (20-3 MMA) has won 3 in a row coming into tonight’s fight, most recently defeating Lupita Godinez (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March.

UFC Vegas 94 was supposed to be co-headlined by a  middleweight bout between Brad Tavares (20-10 MMA) and Jun Yong Park (17-6 MMA). Unfortunately, Park was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a medical issue he suffered on Friday.

With that, the new UFC Vegas 94 co-main event will feature a featherweight bout between Steve Garcia and Seung Woo Choi.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 94 Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

Steve Garcia (144.5) vs. Seung Woo Choi (145)

Kurt Holobaugh (155) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (154)

Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (126)

Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

UFC Vegas 94 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Jeong Yeong Lee (145.5) vs. Hyder Amil (145)

Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Cody Gibson (136)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Dione Barbosa (125.5)

Loik Radzhabov (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)

Luana Carolina (125.5) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126) – Carolina def. Pudilova by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Mohammed Usman (236.5) vs. Thomas Petersen (258.5) – Peterson def. Usman by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 main event between Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba? Share your predictions in the comment section on social media.

