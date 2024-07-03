Nate Diaz discusses brother Nick’s upcoming return at UFC Abu Dhabi: “Luque’s a fighter, he’ll come to fight”

Nate Diaz recently discussed his brother Nick’s upcoming return at UFC Abu Dhabi.

UFC Abu Dhabi will take place on Saturday, August 3rd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The co-main event will feature a welterweight bout between Nick Diaz (26-10 MMA) and Vicente Luque (22-10 MMA).

Nick Diaz, 40, has not fought since September of 2021 at UFC 266 when he was defeated by Robbie Lawler (30-16 MMA) by TKO.

Vicente Luque, 32, will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering a TKO defeat against Joaquin Buckley (19-6 MMA) this past March.

Younger brother, Nate Diaz, spoke with ‘MMA Junkie‘ about Nick’s return saying:

“He’s going to go to f*cking Saudi Arabia. F*ck, huh?”

As far as a prediction goes, Nate who’s excited for his brother, simply said:

“Luque’s a fighter, he’ll come to fight. And you guys know Nick, so that’s what that is. You’re going to have a couple of animals in there. I don’t think there’s anybody better than Nick, so we’ll see what happens.”

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) last fought and defeated Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) in September of 2022 at UFC 279. Following the victory, Diaz left the UFC and became a free agent.

Nate is scheduled to compete in a boxing match against Jorge Masvidal this coming Saturday, July 6th, in Anaheim, California.

It was in 2019, that Diaz and Masvidal (35-17 MMA) headlined UFC 244 in a fight that birthed the BMF (Baddest Mother-F*cker) title belt. Masvidal won that bout due to a doctor stoppage.

