Jake Paul takes aim at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following their recent boxing match: “Guess that $15 million from PFL needs to be taken a little more seriously”

By Susan Cox - July 16, 2024

Jake Paul is taking aim at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following their recent boxing match.

Jake Paul, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

The PFL (Professional Fighters League) offered Nate Diaz a cool $15 million to fight Jake Paul under MMA rules. Diaz turned down the offer.

Instead, the Californian opted to enter into a boxing bout with Jorge Masvidal.

The two had met in the Octagon in November of 2019 at UFC 244 where it was Masvidal (35-17 MMA) defeating Diaz (21-13 MMA) by TKO to take home the victory and the very first BMF title.

It would be a different story in the boxing ring as the 39-year-old Diaz defeated ‘Gamebred’ by majority decision (95-95, 97-93 and 98-92) on Saturday, July 6th at the Honda Arena in Anaheim, California.

Apparently according to a lawsuit filed by Diaz just this week, he was underpaid for the fight with Masvidal by $9 million dollars.

Diaz is suing Fanmio and promoter Solomon Engel for fraud and breach of contract. According to Diaz he only received $1 million of a promised $10 million payday for his fight with Masvidal.

Well Jake Paul is not showing much sympathy for Diaz, and while still wanting to fight him in MMA, he’s alluding to the fact that the original $15 million is no longer on the table.

Taking to ‘X‘, Paul addressed Diaz saying:

“Guess that $15 million from PFL needs to be taken a little more seriously you dummy. Yesterday’s price is not today’s price. Oh and Masvidal you broke and can’t sell shit.”

For now, Paul is preparing for his upcoming boxing bout with Mike Perry this coming Saturday, July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Paul will be looking to extend his wins in the ring to 10 when he fights Perry, as he currently has 9 wins (6 by KO) and 1 loss.

The focus will then be on a rescheduled bout between Paul and Mike Tyson on Friday, November 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Would you like to see Paul vs. Diaz at some point in the future?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jake Paul Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz

