Video | Georges St-Pierre follows through after losing Stanley Cup bet to Kamaru Usman

By Susan Cox - July 16, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion George St-Pierre has followed through after losing a Stanley Cup bet to Kamaru Usman.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, Stanley Cup

It was just last month, on June 24th, that the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 2-1, to secure the coveted Stanley Cup Trophy.

The Oilers would have been the first Canadian-based team to win the Stanley Cup since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens, but alas it was not to be.

It would be the Panthers winning their first Stanley Cup in the team’s 30-year history.

UFC legends Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman had put down a wager ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The bet – the loser would do 30 push-ups. Should St-Pierre lose, he’d have to wear a Panthers jersey while doing the push-ups, while if Usman lost, he would have to wear the Oilers jersey.

Of course, with the Florida Panthers claiming victory, it was George St-Pierre having to make good on the bet.

It was just yesterday, July 15th, that St-Pierre, a man of his word, took to Instagram posting a video of himself in a Panthers jersey with GSP #24 displayed on the back, doing those 30 push-ups.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KAMARU USMAN (@usman84kg)

Usman, responded to St-Pierre on Instagram saying:

“Big shoutout to my man @goergesstpierre for honoring our bet 😅😅 a deal’s a deal #nhlstanleycupchampions @flapanthers”

George St-Pierre (26-2 MMA), a two-division UFC champion, retired in February of 2019. St-Pierre was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021.

Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) a former UFC welterweight champion, currently competes in the middleweight division. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has not fought since October of 2023 when he was defeated by Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) at UFC 294. It was to be Usman’s third straight loss in the Octagon.

Who would you like to see Usman fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

