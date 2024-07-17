Dustin Poirier acknowledges seven men as potential opponents for his next fight: “Definitely one of those guys”

Dustin Poirier is acknowledging seven men as potential opponents for his next fight.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, at 35, is looking to fight again and has a rather lengthy list of potential opponents.

‘The Diamond’ (30-9 MMA) last fought and was defeated by Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA) this past June at UFC 302. Poirier has 3 wins and 3 losses in his last 6 fights in the Octagon.

It was during a recent appearance on the ‘Anik & Florian Podcast’, that Dustin Poirier discussed talk of his retirement and the potential of his next fight in the Octagon:

“After the Islam fight, when I got back home, I thought like, ‘Maybe this is it.’ And then a few weeks went by, injuries started hurting less and less post-fight, and I was like, ‘I gotta do this again.’ I’ve never lost two in a row. I can’t leave this sport on a loss. But at the same time, I wanna be 100 percent in it if I’m gonna do it again because I don’t want to disrespect the sport.”

It was Jon Anik who presented Poirier with a list of potential opponents which included:

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Alexander Volkanovski, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and Colby Covington.

To which Dustin Poirier responded (h/t MMANews):

“100 percent.” Yeah, for sure. If I do fight again, and when I do fight again, it’ll be definitely one of those guys you just said.”

Poirier already has a history with McGregor, Gaethje, Holloway, and Oliveira. Poirier trained with Covington and had a missed bout with Diaz. The only fighter he hasn’t had contact with is former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Who would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight upon his return to the Octagon?

