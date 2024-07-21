UFC Vegas 94 Bonus Report: Steve Garcia one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to the Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba.

The highly anticipated women’s strawweight main event resulted in a beautiful second round submission victory for Virna Jandiroba. The Brazilian was able to complete an awesome transition that saw her move from a choke to a deep armbar. She cranked the hold and Amanda Lemos had no choice but to tapout (see that here).

UFC Vegas 94 was co-headlined by a men’s featherweight bout featuring Steve Garcia taking on Seung Woo Choi. The contest proved to be a quick night at the office for Garcia, who needed only 96 seconds to put away the South Korean with punches and strikes (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Virna Jandiroba earned an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Amanda Lemos in tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 headliner.

Performance of the night: Hyder Amil pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Jeong Yeong Lee.

Performance of the night: Bruno Silva earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Cody Durden (see that here).

Performance of the night: Steve Garcia pocketed an extra $50k for his 96-second TKO victory over Seung Woo Choi (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!