Pros react after Jake Paul stops Mike Perry: “Juiced out of his head”

By Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

The highly anticipated cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul and Mike Perry took place this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Paul (10-1) and Perry (0-2) squared off in a 200lbs contest slated for eight 3-minute rounds.

Jake Paul entered the bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a first-round TKO victory over Ryan Bourland this past March (see that here). ‘The Problem Child’ had suffered his lone career pro boxing defeat in February of 2023, when he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry (5-0 BKFC, 0-1 Boxing) was returning to combat sports action for the first time since earning a first-round TKO victory over Thiago Alves back in April of this year under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner. ‘Platinum’ was making his second professional boxing appearance this evening, that after his first effort resulted in knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in March of 2015.

Tonight’s ‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry’ bout resulted in a one-sided affair. Paul was able to knockdown Perry in both rounds one and two, the second of which appeared to hurt ‘Platinum’ badly. Although Perry arguably won round three, Paul stormed back in round four in another dominant three-minute showing. Then, in round six, ‘The Problem Child’ knocked down ‘Platinum’ for a third time and the bout was quickly waved off (see that here).

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Perry via TKO in Round 6

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Paul vs. Perry’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Mike Perry:

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next following his TKO victory over Mike Perry this evening in Tampa Bay?

