Pros react after Jake Paul stops Mike Perry: “Juiced out of his head”

The highly anticipated cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul and Mike Perry took place this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Paul (10-1) and Perry (0-2) squared off in a 200lbs contest slated for eight 3-minute rounds.

Jake Paul entered the bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a first-round TKO victory over Ryan Bourland this past March (see that here). ‘The Problem Child’ had suffered his lone career pro boxing defeat in February of 2023, when he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry (5-0 BKFC, 0-1 Boxing) was returning to combat sports action for the first time since earning a first-round TKO victory over Thiago Alves back in April of this year under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner. ‘Platinum’ was making his second professional boxing appearance this evening, that after his first effort resulted in knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in March of 2015.

Tonight’s ‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry’ bout resulted in a one-sided affair. Paul was able to knockdown Perry in both rounds one and two, the second of which appeared to hurt ‘Platinum’ badly. Although Perry arguably won round three, Paul stormed back in round four in another dominant three-minute showing. Then, in round six, ‘The Problem Child’ knocked down ‘Platinum’ for a third time and the bout was quickly waved off (see that here).

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Perry via TKO in Round 6

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Paul vs. Perry’ below:

Watching twister before I watch twisters tomorrow. Did Mike Perry win yet? — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 21, 2024

What a song! BONE THUGS N HARMONY FOR GREENBACK RECORDS RIGHT NOW LIVE FOR THE MAINT EVENT WALKOUT OF OUR BAREKNUCKLER! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

Aye that entrance was kind hard I can’t cap but #teamperry — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 21, 2024

Heavyweight vs. Welterweight Damn — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 21, 2024

Good right hand from Jake — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 21, 2024

Respect to Jake Paul for embracing combat sports and WINNING, but we need one for the MMA guys. Great scrap so far! Can’t count Perry out! #PaulPerry — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 21, 2024

That was a Perry round — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 21, 2024

Something is wrong with Perry leg he is limping during the fight and back to the corner — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) July 21, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Mike Perry:

How long are we going to pretend that Jake Paul is beating people his size or his age? The one person he fought his size and age, he lost too. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) July 21, 2024

i’ll never made mistake of ordering from DAZN again, — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 21, 2024

I know there’s a size difference in a lot of Paul fights, but the man is constantly improving in each fight. Credit to him for that part. I would like to see him fight more guys his size like he did with the Fury fight. He could do something in this sport for sure. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 21, 2024

Jake paul is the future — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still shitting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next following his TKO victory over Mike Perry this evening in Tampa Bay?