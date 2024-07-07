Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz callout after Jorge Masvidal boxing match: “SMH”

By Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024

Nate Diaz wants a second crack at Jake Paul, and “The Problem Child” has responded.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

Diaz was back in the boxing ring for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Paul back in August 2023. Diaz mixed it up with Jorge Masvidal inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California this past Saturday. Diaz had the crowd fully behind him and scored the majority decision win over “Gamebred.” This evens the score between the Stockton native and Masvidal, as the two fought under the UFC banner back in 2019 with “Gamebred” earning victory there.

After the boxing match, Diaz made it clear that he intends to get another fight with Paul.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER NATE DIAZ DEFEATS JORGE MASVIDAL

Jake Paul Responds to Nate Diaz’s Callout

During his post-fight interview with Brian Campbell, Nate Diaz vowed to go one-on-one with Paul once again (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m going to beat Jake Paul’s f*cking ass, and I’m down to fight the highest-ranked boxer I can find,” Diaz said. “… And my main objective, like it’s always been, is to be the best fighter in the world, so I want to go back and get the UFC title. Leon Edwards, Jake Paul, and anyone else: You’re dead.”

It didn’t take long for Paul to fire back at Diaz, while also taking a jab at Masvidal’s efforts.

“F*ck you Nate Diaz you’re a hoe who ducked my PFL $15m MMA offer Masvidal trash too smh.”

Paul has a bout coming up against former UFC fighter and current BKFC star Mike Perry. The two will collide on July 20th after boxing legend Mike Tyson was forced to pull out of a scheduled bout with Paul due to an ulcer flareup during a flight.

It’ll be interesting to see if the paths of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz ever cross again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Related

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Boxing, Pros react

Pros react after Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024
Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Boxing
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide for a second time this evening, this time in the boxing ring.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Fighter Salaries Revealed: Diaz tops the list

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Nate Diaz will be making a considerable amount more money than Jorge Masvidal for tonight’s rematch in boxing.

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor
Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor places massive bet on tonight's Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch: "I feel Nate does him in EASY here"

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has placed a massive bet on tonight’s Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia issues lengthy apology, announces he's entering rehab

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2024

Ryan Garcia has announced he’s entering rehab.

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia expelled by the WBC boxing following racist rant: “I’m the KKK”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024
Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz continues to support Conor McGregor following UFC 303 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has continued to show his support for Conor McGregor following the latter’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

VIDEO | Streamer trolls Nate Diaz at fight week press conference, gets jumped by Diaz's team

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

A prominent streamer’s attempt to troll former UFC superstar Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal backfired.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul's manager blasts critics of Mike Tyson fight: "Age is the equalizing factor"

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

Jake Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian has a message for those who feel the scheduled boxing fight with Mike Tyson shouldn’t take place.

Dan Ige, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Dan Ige and Ryan Garcia verbally agree to fight at UFC Sphere card in September "No takedowns"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2024

UFC featherweight Dan Ige and boxing star Ryan Garcia could meet at the Las Vegas Sphere in September.