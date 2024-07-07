Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz callout after Jorge Masvidal boxing match: “SMH”

Jake Paul Responds to Nate Diaz’s Callout

During his post-fight interview with Brian Campbell, Nate Diaz vowed to go one-on-one with Paul once again (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m going to beat Jake Paul’s f*cking ass, and I’m down to fight the highest-ranked boxer I can find,” Diaz said. “… And my main objective, like it’s always been, is to be the best fighter in the world, so I want to go back and get the UFC title. Leon Edwards, Jake Paul, and anyone else: You’re dead.”

It didn’t take long for Paul to fire back at Diaz, while also taking a jab at Masvidal’s efforts.

“F*ck you Nate Diaz you’re a hoe who ducked my PFL $15m MMA offer Masvidal trash too smh.”

Paul has a bout coming up against former UFC fighter and current BKFC star Mike Perry. The two will collide on July 20th after boxing legend Mike Tyson was forced to pull out of a scheduled bout with Paul due to an ulcer flareup during a flight.

It’ll be interesting to see if the paths of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz ever cross again.