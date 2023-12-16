Jake Paul KO’s Andre August in Round 1 (Video)

By Zain Bando - December 15, 2023

Jake Paul and Andre August topped tonight’s DAZN Boxing event, which took place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Fla., in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000.

Jake Paul, Andre August, KO, Boxing

Paul (8-1-0) has had a stellar start to his boxing career despite mostly facing retired MMA fighters and former champions. His most recent win came in August against Nate Diaz, securing the victory via decision.

Outside of the ring, Paul continues to overtake social media with his millions of followers across Instagram, X, and others, and his impending PFL MMA debut in 2024 will begin a new chapter of his combat sports career.

Paul is also an advocate for fairer compensation amongst MMA fighters, going as far as calling out UFC CEO Dana White for his business practices.

RELATED: Jake Paul reignites feud with Dana White over PFL comments: “The UFC is falling!”

Meanwhile, August (10-2-1) enters the fight with five consecutive victories and has five stoppage wins to his credit. August’s lone loss came in Sept. 2018 against Eric Abraham and has remained perfect otherwise, minus a draw nearly eight years ago. His last outing saw him win a decision against Brandon Martin in August, his first fight since 2019.

The bout will be contested at cruiserweight for eight three-minute rounds.

Round one begins with both men taking the center of the ring. Feeling each other out, both men clinch before August separates and lands a hook. Body shots from Paul. Both men clinch again before Paul catches August moving backward. A minute left, Paul lands a jab before Paul DROPS August with a left uppercut. The referee calls the fight off. It’s over. Jake Paul wins in Round 1. That’s two in a row for the Cleveland native, his eighth win as a boxer.

Official Result: Jake Paul def Andre August via KO – Round 1 (2:32)

What are your thoughts on Jake Paul’s performance tonight? Let us know, Penn Nation!

Related

Dana White and Jake Paul

Jake Paul reignites feud with Dana White over PFL comments: "The UFC is falling!"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023
Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder reportedly locked in for March 9th in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023

Former heavyweight boxing champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will (likely) get to square off early next year.

Claressa Shields sparring
Claressa Shields

WATCH | Claressa Shields gets brutally dropped sparring with male boxer

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

World boxing champion and PFL star Claressa Shields has responded after a video leaked of her being dropped in sparring.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn reveals Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 is likely already official: "Got to cash in"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

According to Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will likely meet in the boxing ring again.

Devin Haney, Boxing
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia weighs in on Devin Haney’s recent victory: “His finest his something that can put people to sleep that is watching”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has given his thoughts on Devin Haney’s emphatic victory over Regis Prograis last weekend.

Devin Haney, Boxing

Devin Haney pitches shutout, wins WBC super lightweight title

Zain Bando - December 9, 2023
Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder reveals what he needs in order to accept mixed rules bout with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2023

Deontay Wilder has listed what to be done in order for a mixed rules bout with Francis Ngannou to come to fruition.

Francis-Ngannou-and-Deontay-Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou thinks it would be "too hard" for Deontay Wilder to fight him under MMA rules: "We were thinking of mixed rules"

Fernando Quiles - December 7, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes Deontay Wilder would have a difficult time fighting him under MMA rules.

Canelo Alvarez Gervonta Davis Prime Video
Canelo Alvarez

Premier Boxing Champions signs multiyear rights deal with Amazon Prime Video

Fernando Quiles - December 7, 2023

Premier Boxing Champions has found a new broadcast home.

Amanda Serrano
Boxing News

Amanda Serrano vacates WBC world title in protest over women's boxing ruleset

Cole Shelton - December 5, 2023

Amanda Serrano has vacated her WBC featherweight title in protest over the women’s boxing ruleset.