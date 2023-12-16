Jake Paul KO’s Andre August in Round 1 (Video)

Jake Paul and Andre August topped tonight’s DAZN Boxing event, which took place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Fla., in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000.

Paul (8-1-0) has had a stellar start to his boxing career despite mostly facing retired MMA fighters and former champions. His most recent win came in August against Nate Diaz, securing the victory via decision.

Outside of the ring, Paul continues to overtake social media with his millions of followers across Instagram, X, and others, and his impending PFL MMA debut in 2024 will begin a new chapter of his combat sports career.

Paul is also an advocate for fairer compensation amongst MMA fighters, going as far as calling out UFC CEO Dana White for his business practices.

Meanwhile, August (10-2-1) enters the fight with five consecutive victories and has five stoppage wins to his credit. August’s lone loss came in Sept. 2018 against Eric Abraham and has remained perfect otherwise, minus a draw nearly eight years ago. His last outing saw him win a decision against Brandon Martin in August, his first fight since 2019.

The bout will be contested at cruiserweight for eight three-minute rounds.

Round one begins with both men taking the center of the ring. Feeling each other out, both men clinch before August separates and lands a hook. Body shots from Paul. Both men clinch again before Paul catches August moving backward. A minute left, Paul lands a jab before Paul DROPS August with a left uppercut. The referee calls the fight off. It’s over. Jake Paul wins in Round 1. That’s two in a row for the Cleveland native, his eighth win as a boxer.

Official Result: Jake Paul def Andre August via KO – Round 1 (2:32)

