Dana White claims he doesn’t hate Jake Paul, but insists his brother Logan is “f**king brilliant”

Dana White is claiming he doesn’t hate Jake Paul but insists his brother Logan is ‘f**king brilliant’.

Jake Paul has taken it upon himself to advocate for fighter pay and has called out the UFC President on more than one occasion, claiming he underpays his UFC fighters.

But apparently, White has no hard feelings for the younger Paul and believes he’s just a bit of an attention seeker.

It was during a recent episode of ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’ that UFC President, Dana White, shared his thoughts concerning Jake Paul:

“I don’t f**cking hate Jake Paul. Jake Paul is one of those guys that he’s a young kid, and he’s just trying to get attention. He’s always looking for attention and, he’s doing his thing. Whatever – it’s all good.”

It was only a week ago, on August 5th that ‘The Problem Child’ got in the boxing ring with former UFC favorite Nate Diaz, defeating him via unanimous decision.

However, when it comes to Logan Paul, White had nothing but praise (h/t MMAJunkie):

“The brother is f**king brilliant. I mean, the brother’s f**king raking in big dough. Logan Paul is a businessman. This kid’s really making some big moves, and KSI too. Those kids are making real money and doing their thing.”

Logan Paul, 28, made his amateur and pro boxing debut against KSI, and then took on Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2021. Paul has dabbled in music and acting with guest appearances in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Bizaardvark as well as film roles in The Thinning (2016) and The Thinning: New World Order (2018). The businessman also manages three YouTube channels will millions of subscribers. Perhaps Logan’s most recent success was his hydration drink “Prime”, where he partnered up with the UFC as it’s official sports drink.

What do you think of Dana White’s accolades concerning Logan Paul?

