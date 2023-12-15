Jake Paul reignites feud with Dana White over PFL comments: “The UFC is falling!”

By Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

PFL star Jake Paul is firing shots at Dana White just hours ahead of his boxing return.

Dana White and Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ is currently expected to return to the ring later tonight in Orlando. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in August, Jake Paul will face Andre August. The 10-1-1 pro boxer is a big underdog for the contest, but one has to figure that names such as Dana White will be cheering him on.

Despite Jake Paul’s prior comments about becoming a world champion boxer, he is currently signed to the PFL. That January signing was a massive deal, and his MMA debut is slated for late 2024 as of now. While the MMA promotion hopes to rival the UFC soon, Dana White doesn’t buy into that talk.

The UFC executive spoke about the PFL and their buyout of Bellator at a press conference earlier this month. There, Dana White slammed both companies and made it clear that he didn’t take the Donn Davis-led company very seriously. In the eyes of Jake Paul, his comments were made out of vulnerability.

Jake Paul spoke about Dana White’s recent comments in a press scrum after weighing in last night. There, the PFL star stated that he feels that the promoter is worried. He claimed that the UFC weren’t making any more big fights, while also referencing the exit of Francis Ngannou.  Much like Paul, ‘The Predator’ is slated to make his promotional debut next year. However, his opponent hasn’t been named as of now.

RELATED: DANA WHITE TEASES RIDICULOUSLY STACKED LINEUP FOR UFC 300: “THIS IS THE FIRST PRELIM OF THE NIGHT? THIS IS INSANE!”

Jake Paul

Jake Paul gives a thumbs up to the camera (Getty Images)

Jake Paul takes aim at Dana White over PFL-Bellator sale comments

“It’s a massive deal. Of course, Dana is going to say that to protect his business but the UFC is falling,” Jake Paul stated in a recent press scrum, reacting to Dana White’s recent comments about the PFL-Bellator sale. “What big fights are they putting on? Their biggest star and heavyweight champion of their organization came to the PFL for better opportunities. The fighters are going where the better opportunities are.”

He continued, “That’s what 2023 and 2024 is all about. The PFL is the best place for fighters. So you know, ESPN is crushing it, massive numbers. They just keep on getting bigger and bigger, new investments infused into the company. So, [there are] just massive plans, massive things going on.”

Jake Paul concluded, “Dana White’s concerned trust me.”

Jake Paul’s mention of “massive plans” could potentially be Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder. In recent months, ‘The Predator’ and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ have shown interest in facing off in the PFL cage. However, the former boxing champion did book a March clash against Anthony Joshua earlier this week, putting the MMA contest on ice.

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul? Do you agree with ‘The Problem Child’ or Dana White? Will the PFL one day rival the UFC?

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jake Paul Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, UFC, heavyweight division

Chael Sonnen slams Ian Machado Garry over his UFC 296 withdrawal

Susan Cox - December 15, 2023
Colby Covington
UFC

UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - December 15, 2023

UFC 296 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Michael Chandler shares his prediction for the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296: “I don't think Leon's gonna get the lucky head kick”

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his prediction for the upcoming showdown between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

MMA fighters take aim at Ian Machado Garry following his UFC 296 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

A string of mixed martial artists have given their thoughts on Ian Machado Garry pulling out of UFC 296.

Brittney Palmer
UFC

Video | Veteran UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement and lays down her shorts

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

Veteran UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has announced her retirement during the 2023 World MMA Awards.

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt says he has no “hatred or animosity” towards former UFC rival TJ Dillashaw: “But there’s always going to be an asterisk”

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023
Dana White
UFC

UFC 296 suffers another late hit

Jeffrey Walter - December 14, 2023

UFC 296 has suffered another late hit as a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov has been canceled.

Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

WATCH | Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson go from enemies to friends in bizarre back-and-forth at UFC 296 press conference

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson had a bizarre back-and-forth at the UFC 296 press conference.

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval
Brandon Royval

UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 296, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja takes on Brandon Royval in a rematch of their 2021 fight. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -205 favorite while the challenger is a +158 underdog on FanDuel.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

WATCH | Leon Edwards throws water bottle at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' brings up the Brit's dead dad

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

The UFC 296 press conference got heated as Leon Edwards threw a water bottle at Colby Covington.