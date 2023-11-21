Jake Paul reacts to the PFL-Bellator merger: “Let’s prove it”

By Zain Bando - November 20, 2023

Boxing personality Jake Paul has chimed in on the Bellator-PFL merger, which was announced Monday morning by PFL chairman Donn Davis.

Jake Paul

The two promotions will begin their partnership in 2024. Jake Paul, who boxes Andre August December 15, said he’s excited for the future of MMA and said the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

“This is a great day for all PFL and Bellator fighters and MMA fans,” Jake Paul wrote on ‘X.’ “The stronger we get, the more opportunities there are for everyone.”

RELATED: PFL founder Donn Davis believes Dana White is “worried” about their promotion

In the video, Jake Paul expanded upon his remarks, taking a slight dig at the UFC and its CEO, Dana White.

“Massive news: the PFL has acquired Bellator,” Paul said. “This is insane news for the whole entire industry and makes PFL even more of a global powerhouse with a fight roster equal to that of the UFC’s. And we have some challenges. Let’s prove it. Their champions vs. our champions. Let’s make it happen.”

Paul has been a huge advocate of fairer compensation for UFC fighters over the last several years, even publicly challenging White on several occasions.

At press time, White has an off-week for Thanksgiving and has yet to comment on the newfound PFL-Bellator developments.

As for the time being, the PFL’s focus will shift to its final U.S. show of the year, taking place on Black Friday from Washington, D.C, on ESPN+ PPV with six world title fights. Bellator, meanwhile, wrapped up its 301st event this past Saturday from Chicago, Ill.

Paul is set to compete in the PFL’s newfound “Superfight” division, which would allow him to make his MMA debut. Against whom, however, is unknown, although he has teased fighting Nate Diaz and potentially giving him a rematch in the Smart Cage.

What are your thoughts on Jake Paul’s comments? Let us know, Penn Nation!

