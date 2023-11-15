Jake Paul believes Nate Diaz rematch will still happen: “He’s going to need or want the money”

By Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2023

Jake Paul is confident that he will meet Nate Diaz again, either in the PFL or in the boxing ring.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child ‘recently booked his return to the ring for next month in Orlando. There, Jake Paul will face professional boxer Andre August, who enters the matchup holding a 10-1-1 record. Famously, the YouTuber was last seen in August, scoring a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz.

The two faced off in a high-profile DAZN pay-per-view headliner, in Nate Diaz’s boxing debut. While the former UFC title challenger walked away with a defeat, he held his own and made a good account of himself. Following the loss, he shook hands with Jake Paul on a future rematch. However, they’re not fighting each other next.

For his part, Jake Paul still believes that a rematch will happen one day. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, he was asked about the fight with Nate Diaz failing to come together. There, the YouTuber-turned-boxer placed the blame firmly on the Stockton legend.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL RETIRES ONE MONTH AFTER WIN OVER DILLON DANIS: “THERE’S NO MORE MONEY IN BOXING”

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

(via Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions)

“I don’t know if I would use the word close” Jake Paul responded when asked about how close his rematch with Nate Diaz came to reality. “I think there was a point where there was genuine interest from his team in making it happen. Then there was just radio silence after that, and he’s just calling out the PFL. All this stuff it’s like, okay bro, you either want to make this happen or not.”

He continued, “He’s saying ‘Oh we’ll do it under Real Fight Inc’, that’s not a real thing by the way. We taught them about the business, we taught them about how to run their operation, we let them put their logos on the mat. They don’t have a promotion, they don’t have any infrastructure, they don’t have any funding to make any event possible. So, he’s just hiding behind this notion that he doesn’t want to fight in the PFL.”

“But look man, eventually he’s going to need, or want the money. I’m not writing it off.”

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul? Do you want to see the boxer face Nate Diaz in the PFL?

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Dana White

Jake Paul says it’s “a shame” that Dana White isn’t willing to collaborate with PFL for Jones vs. Ngannou: “We share the same media partner?”

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2023
Dana White
Francis Ngannou

Dana White reacts to the idea of cross promoting Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Fernando Quiles - November 12, 2023

It is quite clear that UFC CEO Dana White has no plans doing business of any kind with PFL MMA.

Julia-Budd
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Julia Budd released from PFL after she "refused to fulfill her contractual obligation" for fight with Kayla Harrison

Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023

Former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd has been released from the PFL.

Nate Diaz and Deontay Wilder
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz offers to welcome Deontay Wilder to MMA: "Respect to a real fighter"

Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz would love to welcome Deontay Wilder to the world of MMA.

Kayla Harrison and Aspen Ladd
Kayla Harrison

Aspen Ladd replaces Julia Budd, will face Kayla Harrison at 2023 PFL Championships

Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2023

PFL’s World Championship card has taken a bit of a turn, as Kayla Harrison will now face Aspen Ladd.

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he wants to see Francis Ngannou fight in MMA next: “I just want to see him use all f*cking limbs”

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz rejects notion of fighting Jake Paul in the minor leagues: “Never back track to the minor leagues pussyFL”

Josh Evanoff - November 3, 2023

Nate Diaz seemingly won’t be fighting Jake Paul in the PFL.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to set aside their differences and book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to work together in order to make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou happen.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL founder Donn Davis doubts Francis Ngannou will fight in MMA next: “We’re realists”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis isn’t convinced that Francis Ngannou’s next fight will be in mixed martial arts.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds after PFL executive accuses him of 'hiding' from Jake Paul rematch: "I'm ready to fight tonite"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

Nate Diaz has responded after PFL’s Donn Davis accused him of hiding from an MMA fight with Jake Paul.