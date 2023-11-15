Jake Paul believes Nate Diaz rematch will still happen: “He’s going to need or want the money”

Jake Paul is confident that he will meet Nate Diaz again, either in the PFL or in the boxing ring.

‘The Problem Child ‘recently booked his return to the ring for next month in Orlando. There, Jake Paul will face professional boxer Andre August, who enters the matchup holding a 10-1-1 record. Famously, the YouTuber was last seen in August, scoring a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz.

The two faced off in a high-profile DAZN pay-per-view headliner, in Nate Diaz’s boxing debut. While the former UFC title challenger walked away with a defeat, he held his own and made a good account of himself. Following the loss, he shook hands with Jake Paul on a future rematch. However, they’re not fighting each other next.

For his part, Jake Paul still believes that a rematch will happen one day. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, he was asked about the fight with Nate Diaz failing to come together. There, the YouTuber-turned-boxer placed the blame firmly on the Stockton legend.

“I don’t know if I would use the word close” Jake Paul responded when asked about how close his rematch with Nate Diaz came to reality. “I think there was a point where there was genuine interest from his team in making it happen. Then there was just radio silence after that, and he’s just calling out the PFL. All this stuff it’s like, okay bro, you either want to make this happen or not.”

He continued, “He’s saying ‘Oh we’ll do it under Real Fight Inc’, that’s not a real thing by the way. We taught them about the business, we taught them about how to run their operation, we let them put their logos on the mat. They don’t have a promotion, they don’t have any infrastructure, they don’t have any funding to make any event possible. So, he’s just hiding behind this notion that he doesn’t want to fight in the PFL.”

“But look man, eventually he’s going to need, or want the money. I’m not writing it off.”

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul? Do you want to see the boxer face Nate Diaz in the PFL?