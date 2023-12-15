Chris Weidman details recovery ahead of release of ESPN documentary: “Setback after setback”

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is happy to finally have his story told in full.

The former UFC champion has been out of action since a bout against Brad Tavares in August. For Chris Weidman, that bout ended an over two-year hiatus away from the cage. Famously, he suffered a broken leg in an April 2021 rematch against Uriah Hall. As a result, he was on the sidelines for a long time, dealing with setback after setback. Surgery, after surgery.

Earlier this month, it was announced that ESPN would be releasing a documentary about Chris Weidman’s return. The famed E60 docuseries covered the former champion’s recovery following the 2021 leg break. It also covers his return to the cage in August, as he suffered a loss to Tavares by unanimous decision.

Still, Chris Weidman believes the documentary is a great one that tells his story. The former UFC middleweight champion discussed the E60 release during a recent appearance on the DC & RC podcast. Speaking with Daniel Cormier, Weidman admitted that the road back to fighting was a challenging one.

However, he was able to get it done, after two years, and countless amounts of surgeries. Speaking with ‘DC, Chris Weidman stated his hope that the documentary would inspire fans and fighters alike. While his story in the cage isn’t yet finished, he’s happy to have this chapter shown to a wide audience.

RELATED: IAN GARRY SLAMS CHAEL SONNEN FOLLOWING UFC 296 WITHDRAWAL: “TALKING OUT OF HIS ASS”

Chris Weidman details recovery ahead of the release of his documentary

“It’s a humbling experience to have E60 to want to tell my story,” Chris Weidman stated during a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, ahead of the release of his documentary detailing his return to the UFC. “Super excited, I’m nervous about it because I still haven’t seen it. But it’s a good opportunity not just for MMA fans out there, but for the general public. I think it’s a story that can inspire anybody. Not just MMA people, fighters, athletes, just the general public.”

He continued, “Because you get an inside look of what I had to go through, that most people never really get to see or understand. Yeah, so I think they did a great job. They were there from the beginning. Four surgeries, infections, tons of setbacks. As soon as you think you’re good, just setback after setback… Listen, I had, most people don’t know this, I had 25 surgeries before my leg snapped in half. Then you add on four surgeries for the leg, there was a shoulder surgery that I had [as well].”

E60’s Chris Weidman: The Return is set to air this Sunday, on ESPN and ESPN+. As of now, the former middleweight champion isn’t slated for a return to the cage. In the loss to Brad Tavares, he reportedly suffered a fracture in his left leg as well, putting him back on the sidelines.

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Chris Weidman’s documentary upon its release?