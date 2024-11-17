Eryk Anders issues statement following UFC 309 bout cancellation: ‘There was no way I would have been able to go out there’

Eryk Anders Shares Reason For Pulling Out of UFC 309 Fight Against Chris Weidman

Eryk Anders has posed a video on his Instagram account to issue a statement following his UFC 309 bout cancellation.

“Status update- got food poisoning Friday night and there was no way I would have been able to go out there and compete,” Anders wrote in the caption. “Super upset I didn’t get to compete at MSG against a former champ. I seriously doubt that opportunity will come around again, but it is what it is. Hopefully we can get that matchup rebooked asap. Thank you all for the messages of concern.”

It’s a tough break for Anders, who was hoping to secure his second win in a row. It was also a big opportunity for Anders given that Chris Weidman is a former UFC middleweight champion.

Anders’ last bout took place back in March. He defeated Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision. At this time, there’s no word on whether or not UFC matchmakers plan to rebook the matchup.

This was also an unfortunate situation for Weidman, who had many family members and friends in attendance to watch him fight inside MSG. Weidman also issued a video statement, and he wished Anders a speedy recovery. He also apologized to his supporters even though the circumstances were out of his control.