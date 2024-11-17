Eryk Anders issues statement following UFC 309 bout cancellation: ‘There was no way I would have been able to go out there’

By Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Eryk Anders has explained why he was forced out of his scheduled UFC 309 fight against Chris Weidman.

Eryk Anders

Anders vs. Weidman was supposed to be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night. The middleweight tilt would’ve been a part of the preliminary portion of the UFC 309 card.

At the start of the broadcast, UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik announced that the fight was off.

RELATED: CHRIS WEIDMAN VS. ERYK ANDERS PULLED FROM UFC 309

Eryk Anders Shares Reason For Pulling Out of UFC 309 Fight Against Chris Weidman

Eryk Anders has posed a video on his Instagram account to issue a statement following his UFC 309 bout cancellation.

“Status update- got food poisoning Friday night and there was no way I would have been able to go out there and compete,” Anders wrote in the caption. “Super upset I didn’t get to compete at MSG against a former champ. I seriously doubt that opportunity will come around again, but it is what it is. Hopefully we can get that matchup rebooked asap. Thank you all for the messages of concern.”

It’s a tough break for Anders, who was hoping to secure his second win in a row. It was also a big opportunity for Anders given that Chris Weidman is a former UFC middleweight champion.

Anders’ last bout took place back in March. He defeated Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision. At this time, there’s no word on whether or not UFC matchmakers plan to rebook the matchup.

This was also an unfortunate situation for Weidman, who had many family members and friends in attendance to watch him fight inside MSG. Weidman also issued a video statement, and he wished Anders a speedy recovery. He also apologized to his supporters even though the circumstances were out of his control.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

