Belal Muhammad says training with Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 304 has him on a “different level”

UFC contender Belal Muhammad believes training with Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken him to a new level.

This weekend, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. It serves as the culmination of a real journey for the 170-pound star, as he attempts to claim the belt that has always eluded him.

He’ll be going up against Leon Edwards who, as we know, has been a fantastic champion thus far in the UFC. He knocked out Kamaru Usman to claim the belt, before going on to defend it against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and, most recently, Colby Covington.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad confirms that he isn’t interested in fighting Islam Makhachev

Muhammad, meanwhile, has enlisted the help of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in recent years. In a pre-fight interview, Belal spoke candidly about the impact that’s had.