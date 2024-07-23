Belal Muhammad says training with Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 304 has him on a “different level”

By Harry Kettle - July 23, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad believes training with Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken him to a new level.

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev

This weekend, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. It serves as the culmination of a real journey for the 170-pound star, as he attempts to claim the belt that has always eluded him.

He’ll be going up against Leon Edwards who, as we know, has been a fantastic champion thus far in the UFC. He knocked out Kamaru Usman to claim the belt, before going on to defend it against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and, most recently, Colby Covington.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad confirms that he isn’t interested in fighting Islam Makhachev

Muhammad, meanwhile, has enlisted the help of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in recent years. In a pre-fight interview, Belal spoke candidly about the impact that’s had.

Muhammad praises Khabib

“It benefits me everywhere, right? Physically, mentally, spiritually. It just puts me on another level,” Muhammad told CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. “Training with [Khabib] and getting advice from him is worth 20, 30, 40, 50 days with anybody else. Just being able to feel his strength, feel his pressure, feel his knowledge, too, that he gives you, and to have him give me advice and what he thinks I should be doing, what I should be doing for this fight and breaking down Leon and telling me what the game plan he thinks should be.”

“The knowledge is endless, because to me, I think he’s the GOAT of the MMA world in the UFC and just like a brother and that I could message and ask, and anytime I send a question, he’ll respond,” Muhammad continued. “So, it’s just literally priceless to have that guy in my life. There’s no hidden juice, hidden secret with the whole thing with them. Their team is just all about hard work. It’s just about overworking. And then when Khabib gets there, it’s twice the overwork and it’s twice the push. It’s a different level.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who are you backing in Saturday’s main event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Virna Jandiroba and Amanda Lemos

What's next for Virna Jandiroba and Amanda Lemos after UFC Vegas 94?

Cole Shelton - July 23, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 173
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 173 with Daniel Pineda and Modestas Bukauskas

Cole Shelton - July 23, 2024

The 173rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 304.

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley blasts "mentally weak" Conor McGregor: "Drug addict, needs rehab"

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has taken aim at Conor McGregor.

Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Joaquin Buckley issues explosive Stephen Thompson callout, accuses 'Wonderboy' of "Putting on a role"

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024

Stephen Thompson is beloved by fighters and fight fans alike. UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley is not one of those admirers.

Leon Edwards
UFC

VIDEO | Leon Edwards hits wild basketball trick shot ahead of UFC 304

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards sank one of the craziest basketball trick shots you’ll ever see ahead of his Octagon return.

Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes

Tom Aspinall calls Curtis Blaydes the "hardest matchup" for him in the heavyweight division

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2024
Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards's coach shuts down recent Nate Diaz callout, says he should retire

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards’s head coach declined a potential rematch with Nate Diaz on his protégé’s behalf.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor informs 'bum beggar' Michael Chandler that he's fully healed ahead of UFC return

Josh Evanoff - July 22, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is seemingly healthy and ready to fight Michael Chandler.

Doo Ho Choi, UFC Vegas 94, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Doo Ho Choi opens up on emotional UFC Vegas 94 knockout victory: "All the people that said I'm done"

Josh Evanoff - July 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Doo Ho Choi is finally back.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards claims Belal Muhammad wanted "a way out" by not continuing after eye poke in first fight

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2024

Leon Edwards says Belal Muhammad didn’t want to fight him anymore after the first round of their fight back in 2021.