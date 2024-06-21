Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz is ducking him in MMA: “His punches are the weakest”

Jake Paul is claiming that Nate Diaz is ducking him in MMA.

‘The Problem Child’ is currently preparing for his boxing bout with Mike Perry on Saturday July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Following his match-up with ‘Platinum‘, Paul is set to face ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson on Friday, November 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Apparently, even with all that going on, Paul is still hoping to draw former UFC fighter Nate Diaz into an MMA bout as well.

Paul and Diaz duked it out in the ring in August of 2023, where Paul handily won a 10-round decision with 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92 scores.

Speaking on his ‘BS’ podcast, Jake Paul shared with guest Sean O’Malley:

“Nate Diaz is ducking me in MMA. He’s actually ducking (an MMA fight), which is crazy. We upped (the offer) to $15 million. But he actually doesn’t want to do it.”

To which UFC bantamweight champion O’Malley responded:

“I don’t know how much jiujitsu you know. Nate’s a high-level black belt. If you can keep it standing, one hundred percent there are winnable ways there. If it went to the ground, I think he might be able to grab your neck.”

Jake Paul then spoke about Nate Diaz and his punching abilities saying (h/t MMAMania):

“That’s exactly how I feel about it. If I don’t get guillotined, then I win the fight. But even if he was on top of him I would just throw him off of me. Because he’s honestly the weakest puncher I’ve ever fought. Like, when he was hitting me I almost started laughing. I’m not even saying this to talk s—. Out of everyone I’ve sparred in my whole entire life and everyone I’ve fought, his punches are the weakest.”

Concluding Paul said:

“I’m literally not even talking sh*t, which is why I think it’s funny that he dropped Conor and sh*t because it’s like, how?”

Would you like to see a fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in MMA in the future?

