UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Weigh-in Results

UFC Saudia Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 22nd at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 21st.

The main event will feature former champion Robert Whittaker (26-7 MMA) taking on short-notice opponent Ikram Aliskerov (15-1 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘The Reaper’ was originally scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) tomorrow night but ‘Borz’ had to withdraw due to illness.

Whittaker last fought and defeated Paulo Costa (14-4 MMA) in the Octagon this past February at UFC 298.

Aliskerov last fought and defeated Warlley Alves (14-8 MMA) by TKO in October of last year at UFC 294.

The co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia will feature Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) going up against Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA) in a heavyweight bout.

Pavlovich will be looking to get back in the win column after his most recent KO loss to Tom Aspinall (14-4 MMA) last November at UFC 295.

Volkov is sporting 3 wins in a row coming into tomorrow’s bout, his most recently victory coming against Tai Tuivasa (14-7 MMA) last September at UFC 293.

The Official UFC Saudia Arabia Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (184)

Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. Alexander Volkov (258)

Kelvin Gastelum (184.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (184)

Shara Magomedov (185.5) vs. Antonio Trocoli (185.5)

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 12 P.M. ET)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Jared Gordon (156)

Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Felipe Lima (145.5)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (136)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)

Xiao Long (136) vs. Chang Ho Lee (136)

