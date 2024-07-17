Jake Paul calls Mike Perry an “appetizer” for Mike Tyson fight later this year: “It’s a good warm-up”

Jake Paul believes Mike Perry was the perfect replacement for Mike Tyson.

Paul is set to box Perry on Saturday in Tampa after his original fight against Tyson was canceled due to a medical issue from the former heavyweight champion. After the fight was canceled, Paul made it clear he wanted to fight on that date and Perry stepped up to take the boxing match. Jake is a sizeable -380 favorite while ‘Platinum’ is a +280 underdog on FanDuel.

"We wanted to keep the event alive and Mike Perry stepped up.. This is gonna be a boxing showcase and I will pick him apart as the rounds go on" ~ @jakepaul#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VKVQnUhMdt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 16, 2024

“So when Mike Tyson pulled out, it was like, ‘Who can I fight to keep this July 20 date alive?’ Because Amanda Serrano, Ashton ‘H20’ Sylve, the whole entire undercard, we wanted to keep the event alive, and Mike Perry instantly was the first name that popped up. I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s amazing. He’s like a Mike (Tyson) appetizer.’ (Perry’s) violent, comes forward, scary, doesn’t give a frig but he doesn’t care. I would like that same attitude he has, and it’s a good warm-up for Mike Tyson,” Jake Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“To be honest, I was nervous going into the Mike Tyson fight because of how scary he is, how much more experience he has, and so any more experience I can get under my belt, the better,” Paul continued. “It will be a big boxing showcase of the sweet science. Maybe he’s going to land some big shots, maybe he’s going to be all wild and do some crazy things, but as the rounds go on, I will slowly pick him apart with my footwork, my jab, working to the body, and exposing him in different areas he hasn’t been exposed before by these other BKFC or MMA fighters.”

If Jake Paul can beat Mike Perry, it would add some more intrigue for the Mike Tyson bout which is scheduled for Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium which is home of the Dallas Cowboys.