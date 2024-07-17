Chris Weidman reveals Kevin Holland called him out for a fight during recent Las Vegas run-in

By Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman shared a hilarious story about running into Kevin Holland to talk about a possible fight.

Chris Weidman, Kevin Holland

Weidman, who hasn’t fought since a controversial win over Bruno Silva in Atlantic City earlier this year, is pushing forward towards a return to the cage. After a long road back to the Octagon recovering from multiple leg surgeries, he’s looking to make the most of this latest chapter.

Weidman has a handful of options for his next fight in the middleweight division. One of which is Holland, who most recently won a short-notice fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302.

According to Weidman, the two ran into each other during International Fight Week, and had a hilarious back-and-forth over a possible booking.

Chris Weidman reveals hilarious Kevin Holland face-to-face callout

During a recent appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast, Weidman revealed his plans for his UFC return.

“Kevin Holland called me out for the Sphere in September,” Weidman said. “If we get on the Sphere card, let’s go! I saw him at International Fight Week, and I guess he’d asked me to fight on July 14th, and that wasn’t going to happen, had all these plans to go to Hawaii. So I said ‘No’, and then I bumped into him and he was like ‘UFC Noche?’ and I didn’t know what he was talking about. Are you speaking Spanish to me? What does that mean? What are you saying?

“He was like ‘The Sphere card!’, and I’m 100 percent down, I’m ready for that. But if it’s not the Sphere card…it would be the Madison Square Garden card in November.”

Weidman hasn’t won consecutive fights since 2015. Since losing to UFC middleweight title to Luke Rockhold, he’s lost seven of his last ten fights.

Weidman vs. Holland could be on the horizon, potentially as soon as UFC 306. In the meantime, the UFC matchmakers have yet to announce and book fights for both sides.

