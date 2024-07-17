Chris Weidman reveals Kevin Holland called him out for a fight during recent Las Vegas run-in

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman shared a hilarious story about running into Kevin Holland to talk about a possible fight.

Weidman, who hasn’t fought since a controversial win over Bruno Silva in Atlantic City earlier this year, is pushing forward towards a return to the cage. After a long road back to the Octagon recovering from multiple leg surgeries, he’s looking to make the most of this latest chapter.

Weidman has a handful of options for his next fight in the middleweight division. One of which is Holland, who most recently won a short-notice fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302.

According to Weidman, the two ran into each other during International Fight Week, and had a hilarious back-and-forth over a possible booking.