Islam Makhachev shuts down Charles Oliveira’s complaint about fighting in Abu Dhabi: “Makes no sense”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Charles Oliveira.

The two are currently set to rematch at UFC 294 later this month, in Abu Dhabi. The fight takes place just a year after their first fight at UFC 280. Last October, Islam Makhachev scored a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight gold.

Almost a year to the day later, the two will fight in extremely similar circumstances. Again, the two will clash at Abu Dhabi, in a move that has made the Brazilian a little upset. In the build to UFC 294, Charles Oliveira has stated that he’s disappointed that he again has to fight on Islam Makhachev’s home turf.

While he’s not from the country, he is widely loved there and was clearly the fan-favorite in their first bout. Regardless, Islam Makhachev feels that the complaint is overblown. On X, he responded to Charles Oliveria and made it clear that he’s not the one to blame for the location of the bout.

“Charles, I asked to fight in US in the summer, but UFC has other plans” Islam Makhachev responded to Charles Oliveira on X. “I am a UFC fighter like you, never set the conditions for the UFC and fought where they offered, my last fight took place in Australia at the challenger’s [backyard], simple, everything you say makes no sense”

While Charles Oliveira is unlikely to be happy with the response, Islam Makhachev has previously discussed this situation. Earlier this year, the Russian fighter stated that the UFC was keeping him on ice, despite hopes to fight in the summer.

At the time, the promotion told the lightweight champion that he was being saved for the Abu Dhabi card. That, obviously, turned out to be true. Later this month, he will return to the country to defend his gold against ‘Do Bronx’.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 later this month?