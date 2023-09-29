Conor McGregor hopeful that Nate Diaz eventually re-signs with the UFC: “I owe him a fight”

By Josh Evanoff - September 29, 2023

Former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor feels that he owes Nate Diaz a trilogy fight.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz

‘The Notorious’ is currently waiting for his return to the cage. Famously, Conor McGregor broke his leg in a July 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Following the loss to ‘The Diamond’, the Irishman left the USADA testing pool to heal and was later booked for a fight with Michael Chandler, and not Nate Diaz.

However, that fight with ‘Iron Mike’ has yet to be officially announced. Furthermore, Conor McGregor has admitted that he doesn’t really want to fight the former Bellator champion. Whenever he started preparing for a return to fighting, he was targeting a third fight with Nate Diaz.

However, the Stockton slugger left the UFC and was handed a loss in the boxing ring to Jake Paul last month. In a recent interview with All Out Fighting, Conor McGregor reacted to Nate Diaz’s recent loss. Furthermore, he stated that he hopes that his former foe will be able to fight him once again, as he owes him another bout.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS HE NEVER TRAINED WITH DILLON DANIS FOR ‘EL JEFE’S’ BOXING MATCH AGAINST LOGAN PAUL

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

(via Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions)

“It was not great, not great,” Conor McGregor stated in the interview when asked about Nate Diaz’s most recent fight. “I’d like to see him back in MMA. You know I owe him a fight, I owe Nate a fight. So I’ve got to obligate that. He gave me the rematch, I got the better of him, and I owe him the trilogy for sure.”

While Conor McGregor would love for a trilogy with Nate Diaz, there are multiple hurdles keeping the bout from happening. For one, ‘The Notorious’ is still not enrolled in USADA testing, which held up a planned December return against the aforementioned Chandler.

Furthermore, Nate Diaz hasn’t signed with the UFC, or anywhere as of now. Although there were rumors of him heading to the PFL for a rematch with Jake Paul, that talk seemingly fizzled out.

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III will ever happen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

Conor McGregor still hopeful for December return, tells Michael Chandler to "sit down and wait"

Cole Shelton - September 29, 2023
Tim Kennedy
Tim Kennedy

John McCarthy is speaking out after Tim Kennedy claims his controversial loss to Yoel Romero ended his fight career

Susan Cox - September 29, 2023

John McCarthy is speaking out after Tim Kennedy claims that his controversial loss to Yoel Romero ended his fight career.

Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White shares photos of his incredible body transformation

Susan Cox - September 29, 2023

UFC CEO, Dana White, has shared photos of his incredible body transformation.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

John McCarthy shares the one area Paddy Pimblett can pose problems for Tony Ferguson

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the upcoming match-up between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Stephen Thompson, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson rejects notion that the UFC is punishing him with Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has rejected the idea that he’s being punished by the promotion with a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja

Alexandre Pantoja shares his side of disputed sparring session with fellow UFC champion Sean O’Malley

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023
Montserrat Rendon, UFC
Montserrat Rendon

Montserrat Rendon reacts to judge Chris Leben's scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79

Susan Cox - September 28, 2023

Montserrat Rendon is reacting to judge Chris Leben’s scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79.

Miles Johns
UFC

Miles Johns wants Aiemann Zahabi in Toronto after win over Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Miles Johns didn’t understand why he was the betting underdog against Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor reveals he never trained with Dillon Danis for 'El Jefe's' boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Conor McGregor didn’t train with Dillon Danis after all.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson claims Francis Ngannou beating Tyson Fury "would be the biggest upset in the history of entertainment"

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Mike Tyson has been training Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury, and knows if the former UFC heavyweight champion wins it would be the biggest upset ever.