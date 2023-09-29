Conor McGregor hopeful that Nate Diaz eventually re-signs with the UFC: “I owe him a fight”

Former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor feels that he owes Nate Diaz a trilogy fight.

‘The Notorious’ is currently waiting for his return to the cage. Famously, Conor McGregor broke his leg in a July 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Following the loss to ‘The Diamond’, the Irishman left the USADA testing pool to heal and was later booked for a fight with Michael Chandler, and not Nate Diaz.

However, that fight with ‘Iron Mike’ has yet to be officially announced. Furthermore, Conor McGregor has admitted that he doesn’t really want to fight the former Bellator champion. Whenever he started preparing for a return to fighting, he was targeting a third fight with Nate Diaz.

However, the Stockton slugger left the UFC and was handed a loss in the boxing ring to Jake Paul last month. In a recent interview with All Out Fighting, Conor McGregor reacted to Nate Diaz’s recent loss. Furthermore, he stated that he hopes that his former foe will be able to fight him once again, as he owes him another bout.

“It was not great, not great,” Conor McGregor stated in the interview when asked about Nate Diaz’s most recent fight. “I’d like to see him back in MMA. You know I owe him a fight, I owe Nate a fight. So I’ve got to obligate that. He gave me the rematch, I got the better of him, and I owe him the trilogy for sure.”

While Conor McGregor would love for a trilogy with Nate Diaz, there are multiple hurdles keeping the bout from happening. For one, ‘The Notorious’ is still not enrolled in USADA testing, which held up a planned December return against the aforementioned Chandler.

Furthermore, Nate Diaz hasn’t signed with the UFC, or anywhere as of now. Although there were rumors of him heading to the PFL for a rematch with Jake Paul, that talk seemingly fizzled out.

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III will ever happen?