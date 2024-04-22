Devin Haney issues statement following majority decision loss to Ryan Garcia

WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has spoken out after his first professional boxing loss to Ryan Garcia.

Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision in a stunning upset on Saturday in New York City. After weeks of bizarre behavior before the event, he entered the fight as a significant betting underdog.

While his outside-the-ring behavior has been questioned, Garcia was a virtuoso inside the ring. He knocked down Haney three times during the fight and overwhelmed him with his speed throughout the battle.

Despite the defeat, Haney retained the WBC super lightweight championship after Garcia missed weight on Friday. This potentially sets up a rematch between Garcia and Haney, which would be one of the biggest fights in recent boxing history.