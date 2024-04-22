Devin Haney issues statement following majority decision loss to Ryan Garcia

By Curtis Calhoun - April 22, 2024

WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has spoken out after his first professional boxing loss to Ryan Garcia.

Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia

Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision in a stunning upset on Saturday in New York City. After weeks of bizarre behavior before the event, he entered the fight as a significant betting underdog.

While his outside-the-ring behavior has been questioned, Garcia was a virtuoso inside the ring. He knocked down Haney three times during the fight and overwhelmed him with his speed throughout the battle.

Despite the defeat, Haney retained the WBC super lightweight championship after Garcia missed weight on Friday. This potentially sets up a rematch between Garcia and Haney, which would be one of the biggest fights in recent boxing history.

Devin Haney breaks silence after shocking loss to Ryan Garcia

In a recent tweet, Haney called for an immediate rematch with Garcia.

“Alhamdulillah Allah is the perfect planner he makes no mistakes..” Haney tweeted. “Fought like a true champion. Got up off the canvas & kept fighting. I am 100% ok & would love to do it again while we both make weight.”

Haney’s loss to Garcia came after winning his first 31 professional fights inside the ring. He most recently defeated Regis Prograis to earn the WBC super lightweight title in December.

Haney has earned wins over the likes of George Kambosos Jr., Vasiliy Lomachenko, and Jorge Linares during his career. He remains one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

Haney and Garcia competed in the amateur ranks numerous times before both stars turned pro. Like their amateur careers, their first matchup could be the first of a series of fights as professionals.

Haney is targeting a return to the ring later this year, potentially in a run-back against Garcia. For now, he’s looking ahead to potentially earning a triumphant comeback win.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

