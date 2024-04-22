Ryan Garcia responds to Sean O’Malley after ‘Sugar’ expresses interest in boxing match: “PREPARE TO BLEED RAINBOW”

By Josh Evanoff - April 22, 2024

It seems that boxing star Ryan Garcia and UFC champion Sean O’Malley are on a collision course.

Ryan Garcia, Sean O'Malley

‘KingRy’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend against Devin Haney. Heading into the contest, Ryan Garcia was a massive underdog, as he seemingly struggled with substance abuse and questions about his mental state. Instead, he dominated the WBC super lightweight champion handing him a majority decision defeat. For Garcia, the win was a satisfying one.

Earlier today, Sean O’Malley discussed Ryan Garcia’s victory over Devin Haney on his ‘TimboSugarShow’ Podcast. There, the UFC champion was largely impressed with the boxing star’s win and also showed interest in a future fight against him. That comes as no surprise, given that they’ve gone back and forth about a potential bout in the past.

“A boxing fight [with Ryan Garcia] is possible.” Sean O’Malley stated. “For sure. I’m not there yet, I’ve still got to become bigger [as a star]. Two more f*cking sick performances and we’ll be able to talk about going to the ring… I do feel like I could pull numbers. They told me, you can do a boxing fight one hundred percent if it makes us enough money. So the option is there it just has to be able to make enough money.”

Ryan Garcia and UFC champion Sean O’Malley go back and forth over a boxing match

Not long after Sean O’Malley’s comments about a boxing match, Ryan Garcia responded. On X, ‘KingRy’ attached a fanmade poster of a potential fight with the UFC champion. With the poster, Garcia added that O’Malley better be prepared for their bout.

“RAINBOW CACA BRAIN WANTS TO BOX,” Ryan Garcia wrote on X earlier today, responding to Sean O’Malley’s recent comments about a fight. “BE PREPARED TO BLEED RAINBOW.”

Just based on this brief back and forth, it seems that the two stars are on a collision course to meet in the future. However, it seems that a potential point of contention could be where the fight takes place. While Ryan Garcia has stated his intention to fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC, ‘Sugar’ has called for the bout to take place in the boxing ring.

Then again, it remains to be seen if the two will ever enter talks to begin with. As of now, Sean O’Malley is slated to return to the cage later this year against Merab Dvalishvili in his second UFC title defense. Ryan Garcia has also shown interest in multiple fights since his victory over Devin Haney over the weekend.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between the boxing star and UFC champion? Do you want to see Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O’Malley?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

