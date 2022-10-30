Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez following decision victory over Anderson Silva (Video)

Jake Paul is taking aim at two major names in the world of combat sports.

Paul improved his pro boxing record to 6-0 with his unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Paul scored a knockdown in the final round to further solidify his status as the rightful winner.

After the fight, Paul called out Nate Diaz and elite pro boxing champion Canelo Alvarez during his interview with Ariel Helwani.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b*tch,” Paul said. “He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some sh*t, and then he always leaves the f*cking arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me, and Canelo, you too. You too, Canelo. You guys said, ‘Oh, you can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva.’ I just did it, so why can’t I beat Canelo? F*ck y’all.”

The incident Jake Paul was referring to with Diaz took place before the Silva bout started. Diaz was inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona to support his teammate Chris Avila, who defeated Mikhail Varshavski. Footage was released of Diaz’s camp getting into a confrontation backstage with Paul’s team. Diaz ended up being escorted out of the building.

As for Canelo, Paul has long called out the top Mexican star. While boxing experts have laughed off Paul’s ambitions, the social media star turned-boxer insists that he’s serious about perfecting his craft despite facing aging MMA fighters, a former NBA star, and a fellow YouTuber.

