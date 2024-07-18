Conor McGregor rooting for Mike Perry against ‘little dweeb’ Jake Paul: “He’s had such a rise in the sport”

By Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor is rooting for Mike Perry in his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

‘Platinum’ is set to move from the BKFC ring to the boxing ring this Saturday night. On DAZN pay-per-view, Mike Perry will face the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul. For the former UFC welterweight, the fight is a massive opportunity. Paul was originally slated to face Mike Tyson on July 20th, but the legendary heavyweight pulled out due to health issues.

‘Platinum’ is currently one of the faces of the bare-knuckle company, and it seems that the entire promotion is riding with him. Earlier today, Conor McGregor appeared at a BKFC press conference and discussed Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry. ‘The Notorious’ famously bought a stake in the company earlier this year.

At the press conference, Conor McGregor did well hyping up Mike Perry. The former two-weight UFC titleholder stated that ‘Platinum’ has done such a great job of promoting himself and moving up in the sport. With that, it’s easy to root for the BKFC star against his opponent, “little dweeb” Jake Paul.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV OPENS UP ON SPARRING SESSION WITH SEAN STRICKLAND: “CHOKING HIM AND BEATING HIM UP”

BKFC’s Conor McGregor discusses Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match

“You can make a new name for yourself. Look at what has happened to Mike Perry.” Conor McGregor stated at the BKFC Spain press conference, discussing Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry. “One of our big stars, ‘The King of Violence’ he titles himself. You know, he’s had such a rise in the sport and now he’s up against a little dweeb of a thing in a fight this weekend.”

He concluded, “We’re all rooting for him! This [man] is the real deal.”

It’s understandable why Conor McGregor is rooting for Mike Perry against Jake Paul. While ‘The Notorious’ is a part-owner of BKFC, he also has a bit of a feud with ‘The Problem Child’. In the past, McGregor has largely ignored Paul, who continues to send shots his way. However, the Irishman has also revealed that he could face a YouTuber in the boxing ring in the future.

What do you make of these comments from BKFC owner Conor McGregor? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry this weekend?

Boxing News Conor McGregor Jake Paul Mike Perry

