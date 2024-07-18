Jan Blachowicz reveals ongoing discussions with UFC for December return: “I’m back”

By Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will be back in December.

Jan Blachowicz

The 41-year-old has been out of the cage for nearly a year now. Last July at UFC 291, Jan Blachowicz faced future light-heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. While Blachowicz had more success than most, he still suffered a split-decision loss to ‘Poatan’. Over a year later, it seems that he’s finally set to return to the cage.

In the last few months, Jan Blachowicz has called for a rematch with the Brazilian. However, with Pereira seemingly set to face Magomed Ankalaev in his return later this year, the Polish fighter is ready to fight anyone. Earlier today, Blachowicz took to social media to discuss his return to the octagon.

In a post, Jan Blachowicz revealed plans to fight in December. He added that he went as far as calling the UFC himself, in order to get a fight booked. While the 41-year-old didn’t list any opponent, it’s clear that he’s ready to compete. Despite his age and layoff, the former champion feels that he’s the best version of himself right now.

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz plans for December return

While Jan Blachowicz hasn’t competed in nearly a year, the 41-year-old is still ranked in the top five at light-heavyweight. The former champion has no shortage of potential opponents for his return to the octagon, even beyond Alex Pereira. Nonetheless, this is a big shot in the arm to a struggling 205-pound division.

Given the Brazilian’s dominance as of late, it’s entirely possible that Jan Blachowicz could earn a rematch with the champion. Earlier this month, Pereira’s coach revealed that they wanted the Polish fighter as their next challenger. However, given Blachowics’s loss and lay-off, he will likely need to fight someone to earn a title shot.

That next opponent could be someone like Volkan Oezdemir. ‘No Time’ is fresh off a knockout victory over Johnny Walker last month in Saudi Arabia, and called out Jan Blachowicz, and Jamahal Hill afterward. A fight between Oezdemir and the former champion would absolutely produce fireworks.

What do you make of these comments from Jan Blachowicz? Who do you want to see him fight in his UFC return?

