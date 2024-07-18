Conor McGregor teases jump to Bare Knuckle during BKFC press conference: “Two fights left on my (UFC) contract”

UFC star Conor McGregor teased a jump to Bare Knuckle fighting during his BKFC press conference.

Just today, Thursday, July 18th, the BKFC promotion held a press conference from the Hard Rock Hotel in Marbella, Spain promoting their upcoming event this October.

On hand was part-owner, Conor McGregor, who addressed his role within BKFC, as well as his current UFC deal and future plans.

The Irishman began the press conference by saying:

“This is the real deal, no one in this combat sports space can speak one word of bad mouth about Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and that for me, is money in the bank.”

Continuing, Conor McGregor said:

“This is a sport on the rise. With my backing, I’m confident I can strap it to a rocket ship and send it right to the moon. Come and try your trade here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Make a new name for yourself. Look at what has happened to Michael Perry, one of our big stars here. The ‘King of Violence’ he titles himself. He’s had such a rise in the sport now he’s up against a little dweeb this weekend, we’re all rooting for him.”

Mike Perry is set to get in the boxing ring with Jake Paul this Saturday, July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Concluding, Conor McGregor praised BKFC and spoke about the UFC saying (h/t MMAMania):

“This is the real deal. No one in combat sports can speak one bad (word) about a bareknuckle fighting champion and that for me is money in the bank. For me, I have a bit business left with Ultimate Fighting Championship, two fights left on my contract, but for sure we got three lightweights up here on the dais and you know, I have my eye on all of (them). I’m not up here just as an owner. Player-manager I’ll title myself on this one.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is set to battle it out in the cage with Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) sometime later this year. They two opposing TUF-31 coaches were set to fight at UFC 303 this past June, but McGregor withdrew due to injury.

The former UFC two-division titleholder has two fights remaining on his UFC contract. McGregor has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) at UFC 264.

Perhaps, as Conor McGregor indicated, we will see him fighting in BKFC following his departure from the UFC?

Would you like to see the Irishman battle it out in BKFC?

