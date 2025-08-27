Amir Khan hits out at “disgusting” Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition fight
Former boxing champion Amir Khan isn’t a fan of the planned Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition boxing match.
As we know, Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis are reportedly scheduled to square off in an exhibition boxing match later this year. For a long time, the idea of something like this would’ve seemed absolutely ridiculous. Now, however, it has seemingly come to fruition, and the masses are pretty intrigued to see how things play out between these two men.
Of course, Paul is always going to receive criticism for what he does as an active competitor in professional boxing. Davis, meanwhile, is also risking his reputation by taking on a fight that many consider to be a joke. Either way, they’re facing an uphill battle.
The boxing community largely tends to agree to, as noted by Amir Khan when discussing Paul vs Davis.
Khan’s view on Paul vs Davis
“I mean, it is disgusting, and you know, someone’s gonna end up getting hurt really badly in all this exhibition of boxing,” Khan said when asked about Paul vs. Davis in a recent interview.
“That’s why I respect Turki Alalshikh saying that he doesn’t want nothing to do with these YouTubers and these exhibition fights. And not only that, how can you take it seriously? You look at this weight difference.
“It’s a mismatch, and I just hope someone’s not gonna end up getting hurt one day, that it’s gonna put boxing down.
“And that’s why, if you look at the sport, this is why MMA is doing so well, and that people are respecting it more. You don’t get these dummies coming in and fighting a real MMA fighter, you know what I’m saying?”
