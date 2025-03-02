Jake Paul reacts to controversial draw in Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight

Jake Paul Tweets and Deletes Take on Tank Davis Controversy

“The Problem Child” hopped on his X account to share his belief that Gervonta Davis did enough to get past Roach. With that said, he believes Davis would be an easy matchup for him.

“Roach showed out but I thought Tank edged it out, draw if you count the knee as a knockdown. He was more precise, bigger shots. But more than anything, I thought…easy fuckin work. Tell me different.”

Many criticized Paul for his comments given there is a massive weight difference between himself and “Tank.” Paul competes at cruiserweight, while “Tank” is a lightweight champion. It may not come as a surprise given that Paul is known for choosing fights where his opponents are either far smaller than he is or much older.

Paul was expecting a showdown with top boxing star Canelo Alvarez, which would’ve been “The Problem Child’s” most credible opponent by a landslide. Alvarez ended up being pulled away from the bout thanks to a deal for Riyadh Season. Paul’s next opponent hasn’t been revealed at this time.

As for “Tank,” he verbally expressed interest in a rematch with Roach, but some are already skeptical of that happening. Shakur Stevenson, who is a friend of Roach, has offered him a title fight if Davis ultimately doesn’t want the rematch. Some feel “Tank’s” best route would be to take a second bout with Roach given his knee to the canvas has hurt his aura a bit.