Jake Paul reacts to controversial draw in Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight

By Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Jake Paul shared his thoughts on the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Lamont Roach controversy.

Tank Davis Lamont Roach Jake Paul

Davis and Roach collided inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout ended in a majority draw, but it would’ve been a win for Roach if referee Steve Willis didn’t whiff on a clear knockdown call when “Tank’s” knee touched the canvas. It’s one of those moments that makes fight fans scream “typical boxing.”

Following last night’s fiasco, Paul took to his X account to share a different take.

RELATED: GERVONTA DAVIS REACTS AFTER BEING NAMED TO JAKE PAUL’S BOXING HIT LIST

Jake Paul Tweets and Deletes Take on Tank Davis Controversy

“The Problem Child” hopped on his X account to share his belief that Gervonta Davis did enough to get past Roach. With that said, he believes Davis would be an easy matchup for him.

“Roach showed out but I thought Tank edged it out, draw if you count the knee as a knockdown. He was more precise, bigger shots. But more than anything, I thought…easy fuckin work. Tell me different.”

Many criticized Paul for his comments given there is a massive weight difference between himself and “Tank.” Paul competes at cruiserweight, while “Tank” is a lightweight champion. It may not come as a surprise given that Paul is known for choosing fights where his opponents are either far smaller than he is or much older.

Paul was expecting a showdown with top boxing star Canelo Alvarez, which would’ve been “The Problem Child’s” most credible opponent by a landslide. Alvarez ended up being pulled away from the bout thanks to a deal for Riyadh Season. Paul’s next opponent hasn’t been revealed at this time.

As for “Tank,” he verbally expressed interest in a rematch with Roach, but some are already skeptical of that happening. Shakur Stevenson, who is a friend of Roach, has offered him a title fight if Davis ultimately doesn’t want the rematch. Some feel “Tank’s” best route would be to take a second bout with Roach given his knee to the canvas has hurt his aura a bit.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Gervonta Davis Jake Paul

Related

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez set to headline historic Times Square event in May

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025
Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Jake Paul

Alex Pereira laughs off talk of a boxing match against Jake Paul: "I'm on a different level"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has no interest in boxing Jake Paul.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals he wasn’t too confident ahead of boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I’d never been there in my life”

Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

MMA legend Francis Ngannou has revealed that he didn’t feel that confident heading into his boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, Wladimir Klitschko
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals returning Wladimir Klitschko is an option for boxing return: "There's a lot of options"

Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could meet Wladimir Klitschko in his next boxing match.

Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao praises Joshua Pacio's “fighting spirit” after ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio’s big win at ONE 171: Qatar caught the attention of boxing great Manny Pacquiao. 

Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn

WATCH | Chris Eubank Jr. slaps Conor Benn at explosive kickoff press conference

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025
Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping rips into Jake Paul during social media rant

Harry Kettle - February 24, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping doesn’t appear to be the biggest fan of YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Boxing
Daniel Dubois

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole official after Daniel Dubois withdraws due to illness

Josh Evanoff - February 20, 2025

Joseph Parker will meet rising heavyweight contender Martin Bakole after IBF champion Daniel Dubois withdrew earlier today.

Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois ruled out of IBF title fight against Joseph Parker (Report)

Fernando Quiles - February 20, 2025

Daniel Dubois will not be putting his IBF gold at stake against Joseph Parker this weekend.

Francis Ngannou Down
Daniel Cormier

UFC legend shares major concern for Francis Ngannou's potential return to boxing

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has his concerns if Francis Ngannou returns to the boxing ring.