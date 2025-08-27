Bryan Battle breaks his silence on being released by the UFC

By Harry Kettle - August 27, 2025

Former UFC fighter Bryan Battle has spoken out on being released from the promotion after once again missing weight.

Bryan Battle

As we know, Bryan Battle was recently released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Despite being seen as someone who can go pretty far in the company, a handful of instances in which he missed weight ultimately led to him being released from his contract. While he’s already getting back to work with Dirty Boxing, not being in the UFC anymore is obviously a blow for him.

RELATED: Bryan Battle Booked for Jon Jones-Mike Perry Promotion After UFC Release

As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see how Battle bounces back from this. He’s set to turn 31 next month and if he can prove himself outside of the UFC, there’s always a chance he’ll earn his way back to the big time.

In a recent interview, Battle was as honest as he’s ever been when discussing his emotions in the aftermath of the UFC’s decision.

Battle reflects on UFC release

“So I definitely knew that it was a possibility, you know what I’m saying?,” Battle told MMA Fighting. “I definitely thought it was something that could happen and it was justified. It’s not something that I’m going to bitch and moan about at all, but I’m not going to lie, I did think that they weren’t going to cut me, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t think that that was going to happen, but that’s what happened. That’s a result of my own actions.

“And so now, we’re on to the next thing. I’ve been quiet. There’s been a lot of things I could have said over this whole time. I haven’t been making posts or anything besides collaborating with Dirty Boxing, and other pages on [different] shit, and one of the things I’m most excited about this opportunity is it gives me a chance to let my actions do the talking — show my remorse, show that I’m better with my actions.

“I think at this stage, it’s really just kind of all on me,” Battle said. “Like, everyone knows I’m f*cking nice with it when it comes to fighting, and so now it’s just time to clean up all the other things and show that I can be a professional, you know what I mean. That’s been one of the big words a lot of people have been throwing around – show that I can be a professional.

“But one thing at a time. ‘The Butcher’ is still a little bit of a commodity. So there’s people asking about me in different places, but I will say the end goal is, just because I feel like I have one in this business, my end goal is to get back to the UFC and f*cking show out. But one thing at a time. I gotta start with making weight this Thursday, winning this fight on Friday, and then I can worry about the next step after that.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bryan Battle UFC

