Boxing fans roast Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis amid fight reports

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 20, 2025

Fans of the sweet science are having a field day following the reports of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis

Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine reported that Paul and “Tank” are set to collide in an exhibition bout on Nov. 15. The bout is set to be held inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The fight will reportedly air on the Netflix streaming platform. Fans were quick to respond to the report, and they were quite negative about the exhibition.

X user How Boxing Works called for the WBA to hand Davis a punishment for not having a rematch with Lamont Roach.

“What a disgrace, I hope the @WBABoxing strips tank.”

JayMMAYT chimed in by criticizing the state of boxing.

“Ducking Roach and Shakur to fight Jake Paul, boxing is [expletive] cooked dog.”

DietWaterGUY also had some negative thoughts on the planned exhibition showdown between “The Problem Child” and Davis.

“WHAT. A. JOKE. From a rematch with roach to this shit? F*ck whatever check they’re about to make.”

Another X user, KSI Fandom, shared a theory on why Paul vs. “Tank” is an exhibition contest.

“Making it an exhibition so tank doesn’t knock him out.”

Paris Lytle had no jokes or theories. He simply wants people to stop giving Paul attention.

“No. No. No more Jake Paul. Everyone stop watching. What happened to boxing?”

Paul vs. Davis figures to be a lucrative endeavor despite the criticism. Many aren’t happy with “Tank,” as they feel he’s avoiding a rematch with Lamont Roach to cash in on the bigger, but far less experienced Paul.

There had initially been talks for a showdown between Paul and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Coppinger reported that discussions fell through over “network issues.” Time will tell if Paul vs. “Tank” actually sticks, given a slew of boxing matches tend to fall apart despite plans being set.

Related

Mike-Tyson

When Mike Tyson “Knocked some memory out of” the Father of a BKB 44 Fighter

Dylan Bowker - August 15, 2025
Jake Paul, boxing
Jake Paul

Boxing prospect Ashton Sylve hits out at Jake Paul over MVP release

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

Boxing prospect Ashton Sylve has hit out at Jake Paul over his apparent release from Most Valuable Promotions.

Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis admits feeling suicidal following boxing defeat against Logan Paul

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2025

The always controversial Dillon Danis has admitted that he felt suicidal in the wake of his defeat to Logan Paul in October 2023.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Former champion Tyson Fury rejects idea of possible boxing comeback

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has rejected the idea of making a comeback in the sport.

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul
Boxing News

Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to knock out Anthony Joshua in potential boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has suggested that Jake Paul will knock out Anthony Joshua if they fought each other.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul has accepted a fight against Anthony Joshua, according to Turki Alalshikh

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2025
Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn reveals talks have begun for possible Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul could legitimately happen.

Ilia Topuria, Jake Paul, UFC 317
UFC

Jake Paul promoter claims latest fight did better 'numbers' than UFC 317, but fans are skeptical

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

Jake Paul was back in action last Saturday, taking on Mexican boxing veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight clash. Ahead of time, much was made of the fact that the boxing match was going head-to-head with the stacked UFC 317 MMA card in Las Vegas.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Julio Cesar Chavez

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE, faces deportation just days after loss to Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2025

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by ICE as he faces deportation back to Mexico.

Eddie Hearn
Eddie Hearn

Former UFC star inks deal with Eddie Hearn to pursue boxing career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has announced the signing of a retired UFC fighter.