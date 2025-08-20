Boxing fans roast Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis amid fight reports

Fans of the sweet science are having a field day following the reports of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis.

Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine reported that Paul and “Tank” are set to collide in an exhibition bout on Nov. 15. The bout is set to be held inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The fight will reportedly air on the Netflix streaming platform. Fans were quick to respond to the report, and they were quite negative about the exhibition.

X user How Boxing Works called for the WBA to hand Davis a punishment for not having a rematch with Lamont Roach.

What a disgrace, I hope the @WBABoxing strips tank. — How Boxing Works🥊 (@howboxingworkss) August 20, 2025

JayMMAYT chimed in by criticizing the state of boxing.

Ducking Roach and Shakur to fight Jake Paul,boxing is fucking cooked dog😂 — Jay🤼‍♂️ (@JayMMAYT) August 20, 2025

DietWaterGUY also had some negative thoughts on the planned exhibition showdown between “The Problem Child” and Davis.

WHAT. A. JOKE From a rematch with roach to this shit? F*ck whatever check they’re about to make. pic.twitter.com/nZJefF6cvr — Diet💦 (@DietWaterGUY) August 20, 2025

Another X user, KSI Fandom, shared a theory on why Paul vs. “Tank” is an exhibition contest.

Making it an exhibition so tank doesnt knock him out 😂 — KSI Fandom (@JJtheGoatKSIfan) August 20, 2025

Paris Lytle had no jokes or theories. He simply wants people to stop giving Paul attention.

No. No. No more Jake Paul. Everyone stop watching. What happened to "boxing"? — Paris Lytle (@parislytle) August 20, 2025

Paul vs. Davis figures to be a lucrative endeavor despite the criticism. Many aren’t happy with “Tank,” as they feel he’s avoiding a rematch with Lamont Roach to cash in on the bigger, but far less experienced Paul.

There had initially been talks for a showdown between Paul and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Coppinger reported that discussions fell through over “network issues.” Time will tell if Paul vs. “Tank” actually sticks, given a slew of boxing matches tend to fall apart despite plans being set.