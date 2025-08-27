Dricus du Plessis vs Paulo Costa should be the next fight, says MMA analyst
Chael Sonnen believes that Dricus du Plessis vs Paulo Costa is a smart fight to make in the middleweight division.
As we know, Dricus du Plessis recently lost his UFC middleweight championship. He fell short in his title fight against Khamzat Chimaev and while some believe an immediate rematch could be on the cards, the majority are of the opinion that he needs to win a fight or two in order to earn his way back there.
Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, there’s no denying that du Plessis has some interesting options out there. One of them would see him collide with Paulo Costa who is coming off the back of a win over Roman Kopylov. He isn’t really on the same level as DDP right now in terms of contendership, but it’d definitely be an intriguing fight to see.
In a recent video, Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on the possibility of du Plessis vs Costa taking place.
Sonnen backs du Plessis vs Costa
“I love it — I love the matchup,” Sonnen said of du Plessis vs. Costa on his YouTube channel. “By the way, this is Paulo Costa’s call out, but I feel like he nailed it.
“…Tell me a better fight — tell me a better fight for Dricus. In some ways, that is the perfect opponent for Dricus. Dricus is the perfect opponent for Paulo Costa.
“I just get that one [fight],” Sonnen explained.
