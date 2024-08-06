Algerian boxer Imane Khelif pleads for “bullying” to end at Paris Olympics: “It can destroy people”

By Susan Cox - August 6, 2024

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is pleading for ‘bullying’ to end at the Paris Olympics.

Imane Khelif, Paris Olympics, Boxer, Boxing

Khelif, speaking for the first time since the Games began, is addressing the controversy over gender eligibility criteria at the Paris Olympics.

Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting have been subjected to abuse on social media and online speculation about their sexes. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said they both have met all criteria and that there’s no question they are women.

In an interview with ‘SNTV’, Khelif, in Arabic, issued the following statement:

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects. It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

Both Khelif and Yu-Ting have advanced to the semifinals at the Paris Olympics and will ultimately each receive a medal.

Khelif continued:

“I don’t care about anyone’s opinion. I came here for a medal, and to compete for a medal. I will certainly be competing to improve (and) be better, and God willing, I will improve, like every other athlete.”

Concluding the boxer shared (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I know that the Olympic Committee has done me justice, and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth. I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren’t affected deeply.”

“They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response.”

The Russian-backed International Boxing Association (IBA) stripped both Lin (gold) and Khelif (bronze) of their 2023 World Championship boxing medals after the organization claimed they failed gender eligibility tests.

IOC (International Olympic Committee) President, Thomas Bach, advised there has never been any doubt that Lin and Khelif are cisgender (a person whose gender identity corresponds to their sex assigned at birth) women and he urged everyone to respect these women, to respect them as women, as human beings.

What do you make of the bullying at the Paris Olympics?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

