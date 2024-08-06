Umar Nurmagomedov soars up the UFC bantamweight ranks, Marlon Vera drops 3 spots

By Susan Cox - August 6, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has soared up the UFC bantamweight ranks, with Marlon Vera dropping 3 spots.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Just this past weekend, at UFC Abu Dhabi, saw a bantamweight battle between Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) and Cory Sandhagen (17-5 MMA). The result was a unanimous decision victory for Nurmagomedov.

With the win, the undefeated Nurmagomedov has surged up the UFC bantamweight rankings, making him indeed a force to be reckoned with.

UFC BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Merab Dvalishvili
2. Umar Nurmagomedov (+8)
3. Petr Yan
4. Cory Sandhagen (-2)
5. Deiveson Figueiredo (+1)
6. Henry Cejudo (-1)
7. Marlon Vera (-3)
8. Song Yadong (-1)
9. Jose Aldo (-1)
10. Rob Font (-1)
11. (T) Kyler Phillips
11. (T) Mario Bautista (+1)
13. Dominick Cruz
14. Jonathan Martinez
15. Montel Jackson

Also on the ticket this past weekend was a bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera (23-10 MMA) and Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3 MMA). The result was a unanimous decision loss for ‘Chito‘.

With that loss, his second in a row, Vera dropped 3 spots in the bantamweight rankings.

UFC 306 will see current UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) fighting Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) next month, on Saturday, September 14th at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

O’Malley last fought and defeated Marlon Vera by unanimous decision this past March at UFC 299.

Dvalishvili has won 10 in a row coming into his battle with ‘Suga’, most recently defeating Henry Cejudo (16-4 MMA) at February’s UFC 298 event.

No doubt Umar Nurmagomedov will be waiting in the wings for his shot at the title next.

What do you think of the state of the UFC bantamweight rankings? Will you be watching the Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili title fight at UFC 306? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

