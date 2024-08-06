ESPN+ set to raise subscription prices ahead of massive UFC pay-per-views
ESPN viewers will soon have to pay an increased price to watch upcoming UFC Fight Night events and pay-per-views.
Disney, ESPN’s parent company, announced this week that the ESPN+ monthly subscription will increase from $10.99 to $11.99 in mid-October. The increase will officially launch on October 17th, nine days before UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway.
ESPN isn’t the only Disney-owned platform that will see price increases later this year. Disney+ and Hulu will also increase their monthly subscription rates around the same timeframe as ESPN+.
UFC and PFL events are broadcasted on ESPN after the two MMA promotions agreed to exclusive broadcast deals with the network just a few years ago. The 2024 PFL Championship card is expected to be a pay-per-view event like last year’s PFL finale.
ESPN+ monthly subscription raised to $11.99
ESPN+ subscribers get access to UFC and PFL events, as well as other exclusive content and programming. ESPN’s entire 30-for-30 documentary series is also available to subscribers.
UFC 307, reportedly set for Salt Lake City, Utah, will be the final UFC pay-per-view card at the current pricing rate. As of this writing, the card’s main event has yet to be announced, although it’ll feature the returns of top names like Kayla Harrison and Aljamain Sterling.
As for the PFL, the price hikes ahead of Francis Ngannou’s anticipated return to MMA in his league debut. He hasn’t competed in MMA since defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in his UFC finale.
The UFC agreed to its broadcasting deal with ESPN in 2018, following a seven-year partnership with Fox Sports. As of this writing, the UFC has made no intentions public of going in another direction regarding its broadcast rights.
The price increases could be partially due to Disney’s recent attempts to get customers to buy broadcasting packages. The current broadcasting deal with the UFC expires in early 2025.
