ESPN+ set to raise subscription prices ahead of massive UFC pay-per-views

ESPN viewers will soon have to pay an increased price to watch upcoming UFC Fight Night events and pay-per-views.

Disney, ESPN’s parent company, announced this week that the ESPN+ monthly subscription will increase from $10.99 to $11.99 in mid-October. The increase will officially launch on October 17th, nine days before UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway.

ESPN isn’t the only Disney-owned platform that will see price increases later this year. Disney+ and Hulu will also increase their monthly subscription rates around the same timeframe as ESPN+.

UFC and PFL events are broadcasted on ESPN after the two MMA promotions agreed to exclusive broadcast deals with the network just a few years ago. The 2024 PFL Championship card is expected to be a pay-per-view event like last year’s PFL finale.